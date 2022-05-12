Hampus Lindholm makes his return for Bruins

The Bruins were able to even the series with wins at home in Games 3 and 4 but were pushed to the brink after losing Game 5 on the road.

The defenseman, who has been a key piece on the blue line since the Bruins acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline, missed three games after taking a brutal hit from Andrei Svechnikov in Game 2.

With the Bruins facing elimination Thursday at TD Garden in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Hampus Lindholm returned to the ice.

“This time of year, you want to be out there,” Lindholm said. “I would probably rank myself the worst guy watching hockey. It’s not fun sitting in the stands or watching at home from the TV.”

Rather than dwell on whether the hit was clean, Lindholm chose to move forward.

“Obviously, you can tell that he wants a hit,” he said. “But it’s the playoffs. That’s almost a week ago now. So that’s in the past.”

Lindholm said he began to feel normal fairly quickly after the hit. He skated with the team during practices while he was out.

“Luckily, I’m in good shape enough to take it in a good way,” he said. “And luckily I didn’t take worse.”

Lindholm’s return comes after Charlie McAvoy’s quick recovery from a bout with COVID. The Bruins’ top defenseman entered league protocol Sunday but was cleared Tuesday — five days after he initially experienced symptoms — and took a private jet to join the team in Carolina.

With Lindholm and McAvoy both available, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy put them back together on the top pairing for the first time since Game 2.

…

After shaking up the lines the previous three games, Cassidy returned to the look he went with for most of the second half.

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and Jake DeBrusk were back on the top line. David Pastrnak went back to the second line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula. Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, and Craig Smith reunited on the third line, and Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar filled out the fourth.

“That’s just going back to what we were successful [with] going back to the second half of the year — how we started the series essentially,” Cassidy said. “We made an adjustment in Game 3 we felt we needed to make. But we always felt we’d like to get back to when we were playing our best hockey.”

Cassidy went with Mike Reilly alongside Brandon Carlo on the second defensive pairing, making Matt Grzelcyk the odd-man-out on the blue line. Grzelcyk had started all five games in the series.

“Listen, Grizz is playing through a little bit of stuff,” Cassidy said. “We know that. He has been throughout the year. We’ve given him certain nights to sort of recover and we just feel like now is one of those times that we’re going to do that again.”

…

Over the first five games of the series, Hall struggled to find his footing. He posted a 2-1—3 line and was minus-7 in 15:47 of ice time.

The pressure from Carolina’s defense has something to do with it, forcing skill players like Hall to go against their nature and get the puck off their stick quicker.

" We’re into Game 6, right, so there’s no surprises, I don’t think, the way they’ve played,” Cassidy said. “That’s where Taylor has to recognize, make a move, get my head up, where’s the next play. It happens a little quicker against this team just because of the way they play.

“I think at times he’s done it well. Other times, not quite quick enough. Sometimes you don’t execute because it’s human error. You’re not going to make the best play every time. But understanding when you’re going to have time and when you’re not is important against this team.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.