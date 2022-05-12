Owen Hoffman lifts Hingham past Duxbury in double-overtime thriller in boys’ lacrosse

The fourth-ranked Harbormen outlasted No. 15 Duxbury, 8-7, in an instant classic at Hingham High on Thursday. Senior midfielder Owen Hoffman won it with 3:05 left in the second extra period, off a feed from senior midfielder Cian Nicholas, after Nicholas tied it with 3.6 seconds left in regulation to send it to overtime.

Regardless of the season, the location, or each team’s ranking, Hingham and Duxbury boys’ lacrosse games always seem to come down to the final possession.

“I give all the credit to our kids for sticking with it, holding the course, having confidence in each other, and doing exactly what we asked them to do down the stretch,” Hingham coach John Todd said.

Connor Hartman paced the Harbormen (14-1) with three goals and Hoffman and Nicholas added two apiece. Senior midfielder Campbell Pang led the Dragons (9-5) with three goals and was locked in at the face-off X. Brady Glass and Delby Lemieux added two each, and goalie Jeb Slimbaugh was masterful all night.

The Dragons built a 2-1 halftime lead, as Christian Biggins and Devin Tobey anchored a strong defensive effort. Hartman, Hoffman, and Nicholas all converted in a span of two-plus minutes to put the Harbormen ahead, then Pang and Lemieux delivered to make it 5-4 Dragons through three.

Duxbury’s methodical style wore Hingham down early, but the Harbormen adjusted as the game progressed and played more at their pace.

Glass extended it to 6-4, Charlie Packard and Hartman tied it, then Pang gave Duxbury the lead with 47.5 seconds remaining. The Harbormen reclaimed possession and Nicholas tied it up after a timeout in one fluid motion near the net. Slimbaugh kept the Dragons afloat, but Hoffman ended it in style and saluted the crowd.

“It didn’t disappoint,” Duxbury coach Chris Sweet said. “It’s just always a battle. Unfortunately, the last few years we’ve come up on the wrong end of it.”

For the Harbormen, it was another thrilling finish, and they feel grateful to end up on the right side of history.

“The two towns have been so intertwined for decades,” Nicholas said. “Games like this have defined Hingham and Duxbury.”

Hanover 16, North Quincy 4 — Derek Tokarz scored four goals, and Joseph Curran added three more scores and an assist for the Hawks (8-4) in their Patriot League win.

Hopkinton 13, Medway 12 — Owen MacDonald scored the winner in overtime for the Hillers (4-6) in their Try-Valley League clash.

Scituate 16, Pembroke 4 — Freshman Will Robinson scored three goals and set up five more to lead the visitors, with Owen Hofford also scoring a trio of goals for the No. 16 Sailors (11-2) in the Patriot League win.

Baseball

Abington 2, East Bridgewater 0 — Senior Aidan O’Donnell fired his second no-hitter of the season and third-straight complete-game shutout, needing just 74 pitches (56 strikes) to hand the Green Wave (11-3, 7-3 South Shore League) their 10th win in their last 11 games.

O’Donnell struck out 10, didn’t walk a batter and faced the minimum. The only damage against him came when he plunked the leadoff hitter in the first inning, but the runner was erased on a double play.

Ryan Tobin had both the game’s hits and the only RBI as East Bridgewater ace Ray McNaught struck out 14 in a two-hitter. The Quinnipiac commit walked one and hit three batters, two of whom came around to score.

Cohasset 2, Carver 0 — The Skippers (8-4-1) earned a South Shore League win behind stellar pitching from Collin Madden, who allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout. Luc Nivaud went 2 for 4 at the plate with two doubles.

Hingham 11, Silver Lake 10 — The Harbormen (8-5) swiped a Patriot League win with a two-run walkoff single from Ben Cashman. Hingham plated nine runs in the final two innings to steal the victory.

Lynnfield 7, Georgetown 6 — Senior center fielder Alex Gentile connected with a bases-loaded single in the eighth inning for the host Pioneers (6-8).

Mashpee 2, Hull 1 — Junior Sean Fancher belted a walkoff RBI single to lift the Falcons (8-7-1) to a South Shore League win at home.

Plymouth South 3, Plymouth North 2 — Tommy Sullivan knocked in the winning run with his RBI single in the eighth inning, giving the Panthers (11-2) a Patriot League home win. Sullivan also pitched a complete game and struck out 12 on the mound. Matt Cassidy went 4 for 5 with two doubles.

Girls’ lacrosse

Cape Cod Academy 17, Nantucket 16 — Tilly Crosby (7 goals) paced the Seahawks (11-2) to a Cape & Islands win against the Whalers.

Masconomet 15, Peabody 7 — Emmy Clark (5 goals) paced No. 20 Masco (10-2) to a Northeastern League win against the Tanners.

Milford 14, Hudson 9 — Aislinn Bennett celebrated her 100th goal and led the Scarlet Hawks (9-3) to a nonleague win against the Hawks.

Plymouth North 18, Whitman-Hanson 8 — Annika Pyy (8 goals, 4 assists) and Addie Pyy (5 goals, 6 assists) led the Eagles (8-3) to a Patriot League win against the Panthers.

Quincy 7, Silver Lake 6 — Grace Connor scored the winner with one minute left to pace the Presidents (9-6) to a Patriot League win against the Lakers.

Swampscott 11, Danvers 7 — Coco Clopton (4 goals) guided the Big Blue (7-3) to a Northeastern win against the Falcons. Brooke Waters and Sophia Ciciotti also contributed two goals each.

Softball

Amesbury 11, Lowell Catholic 0 — Liv Delong pitched a perfect game and was 4 for 4 with three home runs and six RBIs to power the No. 2 Indians (13-0) past the Crusaders (7-7) in the nonleague matchup.

Arlington 12, Belmont 0 — Senior Janelle Lucente did not allow a hit over six innings pitched for the Spy Ponders (10-4) in the Middlesex League win.

Burlington 10, Melrose 0 — Junior Cece Imbimbo threw a no-hitter paired with 20 strikeouts, driving the third-ranked Red Devils (15-1) past the Red Raiders (5-10) for the Middlesex league win. Imbimbo allowed one walk and only two batters made contact. “She was strong from the first pitch to the last pitch. She’s been impressive for us all year,” said coach Kristen Mahoney. “I feel like [with today’s win] we’re back to our usual selves.”

Foxborough 13, Sharon 1 — Vittoria Cuscia allowed one hit to pace the Warriors (7-7) to a Hockomock league win against the Eagles.

Reading 12, Lexington 0 — Analise Grady threw a shutout and recorded three hits, paired with Jackie Malley’s grand slam and Grace Weston’s two hits, the Rockets (13-2) soared past the Minutemen (8-6) for the Middlesex league win.

Wellesley 5, Latin Academy 4 — Sophomore Mia Hasselback drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the Raiders (4-7) to the walkoff nonleague win.

Boys’ tennis

Apponequet 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Colin Belmore dominated at second singles (6-0, 6-0), and the pairing of Nathaniel Kumlin/Judson Cardinali picked up points at second doubles with a 3-6, 7-6 (11-9), 6-4 South Coast win for the Lakers (12-1).

Hingham 5, Silver Lake 0 — At second singles, Thomas Fabrizio continued the success with his 6-2, 6-0 win over Drew Burns for the Harbormen (11-2), who notched their fourth straight win.

Marblehead 5, Amesbury 0 — Matthew Sherf prevailed, 6-1, 6-3, at the second singles to pace the Magicians (8-5) to a Cape Ann League win against Amesbury. Mika Garber also won, 6-0, 6-1, at first singles.

Quincy 3, Plymouth South 2 — Dejan Boskovic (6-3, 7-6) and Shubham Kumar (6-2, 6-2) earned singles victories in the Patriot League win for the Presidents (6-9).

Sandwich 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Pablo Gonzalez won, 6-0, 6-0, at second singles to push the Blue Knights (3-5) to a victory over the Dolphins.

Girls’ tennis

Bishop Fenwick 5, Matignon 0 — Nora Elenbaas won, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles to propel the Crusaders (10-3) to a Catholic Central League victory.

Hingham 5, Silver Lake 0 — Mathilda Megard won, 6-2, 6-0, at first singles to lead the Harborwomen (12-0) to a Patriot League win.

Marblehead 5, Amesbury 0 — Ella Kramer stepped up at first singles 6-4, 6-2 to continue her success, propelling the Magicians (10-2) to a Northeastern Conference victory. “We had an impressive win today,” Marblehead coach Tracy Ackerman said of Kramer’s impact on the team’s victory. “Our first singles players were all out of commission.”

Masconomet 5, Winthrop 0 — Kendall Skulley won at first singles, 6-0, 6-0, to lead the defending NEC champions (6-0) to a Northeastern Conference win against the Vikings.

Sandwich 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Callie Burgess (7-5, 4-6, 6-4) won at second singles and Kallie Tompkins (6-2, 4-6, 6-3) triumphed at third singles to highlight a Cape & Islands win for the Knights (5-4).

Brendan Kurie reported from Abington. Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and Alex Walulik contributed to this story.





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.