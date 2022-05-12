Patriots’ 2022 schedule to be released Thursday night

The Patriots’ 2022 schedule will be released Thursday night.
The season opener will be announced at 6 p.m., and the rest of the slate will come out at 8 p.m.
We already know the opponents New England will face, and where they’ll play them.
Here’s the rundown of opponents:
2022 Patriots opponents
Home games
Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts
Road games
Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders
