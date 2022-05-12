fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots’ 2022 schedule to be released Thursday night

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated May 12, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Bill Belichick will once again turn to Mac Jones when the season begins the second week of September.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots’ 2022 schedule will be released Thursday night.

The season opener will be announced at 6 p.m., and the rest of the slate will come out at 8 p.m.

We already know the opponents New England will face, and where they’ll play them.

Here’s the rundown of opponents:

2022 Patriots opponents

Home games

Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts

Road games

Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.

