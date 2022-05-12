Patriots trade quarterback Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas Raiders

When the Patriots drafted record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe last month, it portended that Jarrett Stidham’s days in New England were coming to an end.

That became a reality Thursday when Stidham was sent to Las Vegas to reunite with Josh McDaniels, according to an NFL Media report. The Patriots will also send a seventh-round pick to the Raiders and will receive a sixth-round selection.

Similar to Zappe, Stidham was a fourth-round pick (in 2019). He was never able to work his way up the depth chart as he had former MVPs in front of his first two seasons – Tom Brady in 2019 and Cam Newton in 2020.