Patriots trade quarterback Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas Raiders

When the Patriots drafted record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe last month, it portended that Jarrett Stidham’s days in New England were coming to an end.
That became a reality Thursday when Stidham was sent to Las Vegas to reunite with Josh McDaniels, according to an NFL Media report. The Patriots will also send a seventh-round pick to the Raiders and will receive a sixth-round selection.
Similar to Zappe, Stidham was a fourth-round pick (in 2019). He was never able to work his way up the depth chart as he had former MVPs in front of his first two seasons – Tom Brady in 2019 and Cam Newton in 2020.
Last season Stidham was sidelined by back surgery and wasn’t activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list until November. He stood as the third-string QB behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer and never suited up for a game.
Stidham, who completed 24 of 48 passes for 270 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in eight games (zero starts), now gets a fresh chance with McDaniels, his offensive coordinator the last three years.
The Raiders, who will host the Patriots this season, have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback. Stidham joins a group of understudies, including Garrett Gilbert, Nick Mullens, and rookie Chase Garbers.
