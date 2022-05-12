fb-pixel Skip to main content

Patriots trade quarterback Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas Raiders

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated May 12, 2022, 29 minutes ago
Jarrett Stidham will be reunited with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.John Tlumacki

When the Patriots drafted record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe last month, it portended that Jarrett Stidham’s days in New England were coming to an end.

That became a reality Thursday when Stidham was sent to Las Vegas to reunite with Josh McDaniels, according to an NFL Media report. The Patriots will also send a seventh-round pick to the Raiders and will receive a sixth-round selection.

Similar to Zappe, Stidham was a fourth-round pick (in 2019). He was never able to work his way up the depth chart as he had former MVPs in front of his first two seasons – Tom Brady in 2019 and Cam Newton in 2020.

Advertisement

Related: After airing it out at Western Kentucky, quarterback Bailey Zappe hopes to land in NFL

Last season Stidham was sidelined by back surgery and wasn’t activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list until November. He stood as the third-string QB behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer and never suited up for a game.

Stidham, who completed 24 of 48 passes for 270 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in eight games (zero starts), now gets a fresh chance with McDaniels, his offensive coordinator the last three years.

The Raiders, who will host the Patriots this season, have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback. Stidham joins a group of understudies, including Garrett Gilbert, Nick Mullens, and rookie Chase Garbers.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video