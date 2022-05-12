Sebastian Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record second this season

Greg Norman’s brushing off of Jamal Khashoggi’s killing as a “mistake” has been condemned by Hatice Cengiz , the fiancee of the late Washington Post columnist. The former No. 1 golfer is leading a series of Saudi Arabia-funded tournaments in England and has come under criticism for his comments about Khashoggi’s gruesome death on Oct. 2, 2018, at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. “Look, we’ve all made mistakes and you just want to learn by those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward,” the 67-year-old Norman said Wednesday at an event to promote the tournaments. The Australian noted “the good that the country is doing in changing its culture.” Cengiz told the British newspaper Telegraph on Thursday that Norman’s comments were “so hurtful.” Australian golfer Karrie Webb also criticized Norman.

Sebastian Munoz shot a 12-under-par 60 in the opening round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament on Thursday in McKinney, Texas, following his only bogey with an impressive mid-round surge to become the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season. Munoz had a four-stroke lead over Mito Pereira and Peter Malnati among the earlier finishers. Munoz was at 2-under par a one-stroke penalty because of a wayward tee shot at the eighth hole. Munoz then went 6-under in the next four holes. He made eagles at the par 5 No. 9 and No. 12 and sank 3-foot birdies in between. Munoz also had a 60 in the opening round of the the RSM Classic at Seaside in Georgia in November, although that was a 10-under score. He went on to finish third … Steve Stricker shot a 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez and Wes Short Jr . after the opening round of the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala., the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors … Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 during a round she felt holes kept getting larger to take one-stroke lead over Brockton’s Megan Khang after the first round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, N.J. Nasa Hataoka was third after a 65 … English golfer Callum Shinkwin claimed a share of the lead after the first round of the Soudal Open despite almost pulling out of the European tour event with a wrist injury. Shinkwin shot 6-under 65 at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp, Belgium and was tied with countrymen Dale Whitnell and Sam Horsfield . Alvaro Quiros was part of a six-way share of fourth place on 5 under.

Horse racing

Rich Strike to skip Preakness

Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness after his major upset to win the Kentucky Derby, keeping horse racing from having a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year. Owner Rich Dawson made the stunning announcement Thursday, 10 days before the race in Maryland. Dawson said he and trainer Eric Reed agreed to stick with the initial plan for Rich Strike and rest him for five weeks. Rich Strike, at 80-1, was the biggest long shot to win the Derby in more than a century. Only Donerail in 1913 paid more to win. The plan now is to have Rich Strike ready to run in the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 11. Dawson said it was wise for the colt to get extra rest and not face a short, two-week turnaround at Pimlico.

NFL

Jaguars sign top pick Walker

No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms on a four-year, $37.4 million contract that includes a $24.4 million signing bonus. Walker’s deal is fully guaranteed and includes a team option for a fifth year, both standard for NFL first-round picks. He’s the 10th first-rounder from the 2022 draft under contract, including four of the first six selections. He will count $6.8 million against the team’s salary cap this fall. The Georgia pass rusher rose up draft boards following an impressive combine and landed in Jacksonville to play opposite 2018 Pro Bowl alternate Josh Allen … Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado announced. Jeudy, 23, must remain in jail until he sees a judge, who can then issue a restraining order. Second-degree criminal tampering in Colorado means tampering with another person’s property “with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance.” The domestic violence enhancer is based on Jeudy’s relationship with the accuser. “We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Broncos said in a statement obtained by the NFL Network.

Tennis

Injured Nadal loses in Italian Open

Rafael Nadal was hampered by a foot problem toward the end of a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 third-round loss to Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open in Rome. At one point, the 35-year-old Nadal walked over and leaned on his towel box and grimaced in apparent pain. He also limped between points. Nadal missed a large portion of last year with a left foot injury. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was untroubled in a 6-2, 6-2 win over Stan Wawrinka, who was playing only his second tournament after undergoing two surgeries on his left foot. In the women’s tournament, top-ranked Iga Swiatek was tested before pulling out a 6-4, 6-1 victory over former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka to reach the quarterfinals and extend her winning streak to 25 matches.

Rugby

US to host World Cup

The Rugby World Cup will be staged in the United States for the first time after being voted as the host of the men’s event in 2031 and the women’s tournament two years later. It marks rugby’s first attempt to move into the wider American sporting consciousness and unlock what World Rugby — the global governing body — regards as an area of untapped potential, in both a commercial and sporting sense. Hosting the two World Cups will cost around $500 million, and profits and losses will be shared between World Rugby and USA Rugby, which filed for bankruptcy as recently as 2020. The bid received support from the White House, with President Joe Biden sending a letter to World Rugby last month giving governmental guarantees and his backing for the “development of rugby in the United States.’’

