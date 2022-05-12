US leads practice exercise in NATO’s newest member, North Macedonia

US troops joined forces from Britain, France, Italy, and allied countries in the region on Thursday in a military exercise held in NATO’s newest member, North Macedonia, aimed at displaying deployment readiness along the alliance’s eastern borders.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers from 19 nations are taking part in NATO’s planned “Swift Response” exercises as Russia's war in Ukraine continues for a 12th week. The exercises are being held in five separate locations, spanning from Norway to North Macedonia, military officials said.

“I think it’s a fantastic demonstration of what we can do as an alliance and our ability to project combat power if asked to do so and how quickly we can do it,” Major General Peter B. Andrysiak, US Army Deputy Commanding General for Europe and Africa, told reporters after an hour-long display in North Macedonia.