fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

‘Married … With Children’ to return as animated show

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated May 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
The cast of "Married ... With Children" (from left) Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, David Faustino, and Christina Applegate reunited in 2012 for Fox's 25th anniversary special.Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Here’s a way to revive a show without dealing with those things called time and aging. The hit 1987-97 sitcom “Married … With Children” may well be returning to TV, despite it’s dated characters. But it will come back in animated form.

The new version of the Fox show will feature the voices of its original four stars, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, David Faustino, and Ed O’Neill. The original series, available to stream on Hulu and Peacock, follows the Chicago lives of Al Bundy (O’Neill), a misogynistic women’s shoe salesman; his wife, Peggy (Sagal); and their children, Kelly (Applegate) and Bud (Faustino). Alex Carter of “Family Guy” would write the revival.

Advertisement

Animation may become the latest way for Hollywood to more easily satisfy its hunger for redoing older, well-known series. The approach offers the actors a way to participate without having to give up their other projects.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video