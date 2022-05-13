‘Married … With Children’ to return as animated show

Here’s a way to revive a show without dealing with those things called time and aging. The hit 1987-97 sitcom “Married … With Children” may well be returning to TV, despite it’s dated characters. But it will come back in animated form.

The new version of the Fox show will feature the voices of its original four stars, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, David Faustino, and Ed O’Neill. The original series, available to stream on Hulu and Peacock, follows the Chicago lives of Al Bundy (O’Neill), a misogynistic women’s shoe salesman; his wife, Peggy (Sagal); and their children, Kelly (Applegate) and Bud (Faustino). Alex Carter of “Family Guy” would write the revival.