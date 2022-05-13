Biddeford Starbucks first in Maine to announce union intentions

Workers at a Starbucks store in Maine became the first in the state to announce their intent to unionize on Friday.

The six employees at the Biddeford store joined workers at dozens of Starbucks locations around the country who have sought to unionize. The employees filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The workers want to unionize with Workers United, which is an affiliate of Service Employees International Union. The union has worked to organize dozens of Starbucks locations since a Buffalo, New York, store became the first to successfully unionize last fall.