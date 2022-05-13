fb-pixel Skip to main content

Biddeford Starbucks first in Maine to announce union intentions

By The Associated PressUpdated May 13, 2022, 33 minutes ago
Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Buffalo, N.Y., Elmwood Starbucks location, helped out the local Starbucks Workers United group.Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Workers at a Starbucks store in Maine became the first in the state to announce their intent to unionize on Friday.

The six employees at the Biddeford store joined workers at dozens of Starbucks locations around the country who have sought to unionize. The employees filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The workers want to unionize with Workers United, which is an affiliate of Service Employees International Union. The union has worked to organize dozens of Starbucks locations since a Buffalo, New York, store became the first to successfully unionize last fall.

Officials with the National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Starbucks earlier this month that accused it of unfair labor practices at the Buffalo store. The complaint included allegations of retaliating against pro-union employees.

The coffee giant has pushed back at the allegations and called them false.

