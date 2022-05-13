It’s finally warming up. Here are 7 waterside spots around Boston to cool down

Don’t sweat it, though — we’ve compiled a list of places around the city where you can sunbathe, sail, or take a dip, now that spring has sprung. Be sure to check the websites for these locations before you head out, as some of these spots may have fees or other important before-you-go information.

Which raises the question: Where can you keep cool outside around Boston? Flocking to waterside locations is always a good bet, since outdoor pools and spray decks aren’t yet open for the season.

It’s finally — finally — warming up outside, and poised to get even warmer this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach the 80s.

Advertisement

Castle Island Overlooking the waters of Pleasure Bay, Castle Island is home to the historic Fort Independence, a boardwalk, and the legendary Sullivan’s hot dog shack. Take a breezy stroll on the Castle Island Loop (less than a mile) or, for a longer hike, the 1.8 mile Pleasure Bay Loop. And it you want to get in the water, there are several beaches nearby. 2010 Day Boulevard., Boston. mass.gov/locations/castle-island-pleasure-bay-m-street-beach-and-carson-beach.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Castle Island Handout

Paddle Boston Rent a canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard from Paddle Boston at one of several locations around the area, with rates running from $15-$85, depending on your chosen vessel and how long you want to be out on the water. Rentals at the Boston, Cambridge, and Newton locations are slated to start on Friday at 2 p.m., according to the Paddle Boston website. Paddleboston.com.

Community Boating Boston On the Esplanade, snag a two-hour rental of a kayak or stand-up paddleboard for $34 from Community Boating, or splurge for a sailboat. Want to stay on terra firma? Laze on the Charles River docks for free. 21 David G Mugar Way, Boston. community-boating.org.

Sailors approach the dock at Community Boating on Aug. 27, 2021. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Constitution Beach Park This Eastie beach, a short walk from the Orient Heights stop on the Blue Line, offers views of planes coming out of Logan Airport, which are sure to provide some turbocharged breeze. 799 Bennington St., Boston. mass.gov/locations/constitution-beach-park.

Advertisement

Revere Beach A quick trip up Route 1A brings you to the country’s first public beach. The site of the annual International Sand Sculpting Festival (which will be held this year July 22-24), Revere Beach offers the chance to enjoy the shoreside breeze just miles from the heart of Boston. Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere. mass.gov/locations/revere-beach-reservation.

Savin Hill and Malibu Beach Not too far from the Savin Hill T stop on the Red Line are these sandy stretches, which have lifeguard duty over the summer months, baseball fields, and a playground for whole-family fun. 68 Denny St., Dorchester. mass.gov/locations/savin-hill-and-malibu-beach.

A swan boat filled with passengers passes under the footbridge in the Boston Public Garden lagoon on June 9, 2021. (Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe) Christiana Botic

Swan Boats Sure, it’s touristy, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t also a beautiful time to soak up the springtime park views. Cruise around the Public Garden pond and take in the blooming flora — be sure to snap a photo for peak Instagram content. 4 Charles St., Boston. swanboats.com.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com