This bed and breakfast on Cape Cod was ranked the best in the country by Tripadvisor

A historic Cape Cod destination was recognized by Tripadvisor this week as the best bed and breakfast in the country, and the second best in the world.

Candleberry Inn in Brewster was ranked the number one B&B in the US, and number two in the world by Tripadvisor users. The Needham-based company released a list of the top 25 B&Bs and inns in the US, and Candleberry took the top slot. The Blue Horse Inn in Woodstock, Vermont, and Gazebo Inn in Ogunquit, Maine, were ranked number two and three on the list.

The Brewster inn was also recognized on Tripadvisor’s list of the top 25 B&B and inns in the world, gabbing the number two spot behind the Toulson Court, an inn in Scarborough in the UK. The Blue Horse Inn was ranked number four on the list, and the Gazebo Inn was ranked sixth.