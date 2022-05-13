This bed and breakfast on Cape Cod was ranked the best in the country by Tripadvisor

A historic Cape Cod destination was recognized by Tripadvisor this week as the best bed and breakfast in the country, and the second best in the world.
Candleberry Inn in Brewster was ranked the number one B&B in the US, and number two in the world by Tripadvisor users. The Needham-based company released a list of the top 25 B&Bs and inns in the US, and Candleberry took the top slot. The Blue Horse Inn in Woodstock, Vermont, and Gazebo Inn in Ogunquit, Maine, were ranked number two and three on the list.
The Brewster inn was also recognized on Tripadvisor’s list of the top 25 B&B and inns in the world, gabbing the number two spot behind the Toulson Court, an inn in Scarborough in the UK. The Blue Horse Inn was ranked number four on the list, and the Gazebo Inn was ranked sixth.
Candleberry Inn is on the National Registry of Historic places, with the oldest part of the inn having been built between 1780 and 1790, according to its website. There are nine rooms at the hotel, and guests can stay in the Georgian federal style main house or carriage house. A multi-course gourmet breakfast is served every morning, and guests can walk to nearby beaches, restaurants, and shops.
A few other New England-based inns and B&Bs also made the US list: Queen Vic Guest House in Provincetown was ranked #6, The Trellis House in Ogunquit was ranked #7, the Camden Winward House in Camden, Maine, was ranked #8. Further down the list is Camden’s Captain Swift Inn at #17 and the Sea Street Inn in Hyannis at #20. The Inn at Cook Street in Provincetown was ranked #22.
