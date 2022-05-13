Blind date: ‘She dramatically talked with her hands and spilled a martini on me’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Outside: hiking, surfing, golfing, fishing

ON A DESERT ISLAND, HE’D BRING: His surfboard, a few great books, and company

MARYKATE K.: 26 / digital marketing associate

ON A DESERT ISLAND, SHE’D BRING: Her cats, vinyls, and a good book

HER IDEAL DATE: Italian food, wine, and deep belly laughs

7 P.M. AQUITAINE, BOSTON

NEW PROJECT

Jim I had done Cupid before, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out. Figured I would try it again.

MaryKate I saw an article, and it inspired me. I decided to give this a try.

Jim I was a few minutes late. The server walked me to the table.

MaryKate I ordered a drink before he got there. I was early and nervous.

Jim She was small in stature, brunette, and in a white dress. She had a locket around her neck.

MaryKate I thought Jim was incredibly handsome. He had the nicest smile, and the kindest, bluest eyes, and seemed genuinely interested in getting to know me.

BUILDING IT UP

Jim We talked about work and where we are at in life. She moved to Boston a year ago. She has a twin. We like the same kind of music — Bluegrass, stomp rock, country.

MaryKate I discovered he was a carpenter, and enjoyed rock music. We talked about music, books, traveling, and animals. He loves working with his hands, and reading about art and architecture.

Jim She dramatically talked with her hands and spilled a martini on me and a little bit on herself. I pretended not to notice, just because I didn’t really know what to do.

MaryKate The more I talked to him the more I wanted to get to know him. Not sure he felt the same way though.

Jim I ordered the chicken roti. Extremely healthy and tasted great. We also had escargot, a first for me. I really like them. I had never had French cuisine, but would definitely go back.

MaryKate I ordered a martini and a truffle burger. The server and I bonded, so he gave us escargot on the house. Both Jim and I had never had escargot and it was amazing. So buttery and delicious.

Jim Just before the entrée, she had a coughing fit — it was really bad. She coughed into her hands for a few minutes, and her eyes watered. After she recovered, she apologized and said she was sick. I would have really loved it if she could have rescheduled it to a day when she wasn’t sick.

MaryKate I think we may be looking for different things. I may be looking for something more serious, and I don’t think he enjoyed hearing that. I just don’t like to waste my time.

TEAR DOWN

Jim She’s nice and was trying, so I figured I would walk her home and make sure she got home safe.

MaryKate He walked me back to my apartment. It was a 20-minute walk. His idea. He had worked a long day though and was tired and wanted to go back home.

Jim I just said goodbye. Didn’t hug. Really wanted to be a nice guy and make sure she was good.

MaryKate He said he wanted to kiss me but didn’t. I’ve been recovering from bronchitis, so I was coughing a bit, could be why.

Jim No. She’s really nice, but we don’t have many things in common.

MaryKate It’s up to him. I’d be open to it. I guess we will see. I’m not hopeful I’ll see him again.

POST-MORTEM

Jim / B

MaryKate / B



