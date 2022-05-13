Five things to do in and around Boston, May 16-22

Blindfold yourself and take a sonic adventure during Obscured Vision, a show at the Museum of Science’s Mugar Omni Theater. The show, which is part of the museum’s SubSpace series, uses sound and spoken word to take participants on four journeys under the theme of “Deep Breath.” 7 p.m. For ages 18-plus. Tickets $15. mos.org

Opens Wednesday

Redemption Fight

The Boston Lyric Opera presents Champion: An Opera in Jazz, the story of boxer Emile Griffith from his beginnings in the US Virgin Islands to his battle with dementia in his later years. The story focuses on themes of masculinity and sexuality, and the tragic outcome of a 1962 bout. Shows Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. Tickets from $33. blo.org

Friday

Biking Boston

Pedal over to Downtown Crossing to celebrate National Bike to Work Day. Cyclists can enjoy a free breakfast and coffee as well as an expo. Join one of several convoys departing from various spots in and around the city and ride to the event with others. For schedule, maps of convoy routes, and registration, visit boston.gov/bikes.

Opens Friday

Shattering Stereotypes

The Umbrella Arts Center in Concord presents The Colored Museum, a live show exploring what it means to be Black in America. The performance comprises 11 sketches that undermine stereotypes, and includes a talk-back session. Runs through June 5. Tickets from $25, with discounts for students and seniors. theumbrellaarts.org

Sunday

Songs in the Street

Head to the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem for the PEM Prize Festival, which features music, food trucks, a beer garden, and more to celebrate artist Carlos Garaicoa, the first PEM Prize recipient. Admission to the museum is free for the event. Noon to 6 p.m. pem.org

