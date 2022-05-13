For sale: Get a fresh start to the day in Hyde Park or Dorchester

SQUARE FEET 1,814

LOT SIZE 0.23 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $225,000 in 2001

PROS This 1916 Colonial sits along Mother Brook, a 17th-century canal connecting the Charles and Neponset rivers. An enchanting archway of boxwood and mock orange shrubs leads to the sunroom entry and tiled foyer. The living and dining rooms have hardwood floors, while the dated kitchen has some newer appliances. A bath by the back door retains its retro pink tile. The second-floor landing has sliders to a deck, as does the primary bedroom; it shares a bath with two more bedrooms, both with water views, but one only accessible through another. Three rooms, one with a balcony, are in the finished attic. Laundry is in the basement. CONS Needs cosmetic work; bedroom count is unofficial.

Deborah Galiga, Jamaica Hill Realty, 617-524-0130 ext.14, deb@jamaicahill.com

$925,000

12 CENTERVALE PARK / DORCHESTER

SQUARE FEET 2,480

LOT SIZE 0.13 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2 full 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $625,000 in 2016

PROS Surrounded by similarly historic homes, this 1910 American Foursquare sits on a grand street in Melville Park. Enter through an enclosed porch with vintage hinged windows into a foyer with a sitting room at right. The living room at left has french doors, a gas fireplace, and restored windows. From the octagonal dining room, a swinging door leads to a kitchen with soapstone counters, island, and stainless appliances. Past a newer half bath and mudroom, the backyard includes a patio and garage. Four bedrooms — one with deck access, one with a laundry room — share a bath on the second floor. On the third, find a primary suite with bath. There’s a sauna in the basement. CONS An offer has been accepted.

Melony Swasey, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-971-7080, goodbostonliving.com









Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.