Advocates unveil plans to bolster abortion access for influx of women seeking abortions from out-of-state

Called the Beyond Roe Coalition, the campaign includes the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, Reproductive Equity Now, and the ACLU of Massachusetts, the groups that worked together to enshrine abortion rights in Massachusetts state law in 2020 in anticipation of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

The slate of legislative and policy proposals includes plans to protect Massachusetts abortion providers from being sued or extradited for treating a patient from a state where the procedure is illegal and state funding to accommodate increased demand for abortions and to enhance security at clinics.

Advocates are poised to unveil a broad agenda calling for expanded abortion access in Massachusetts on Friday in anticipation of an influx of patients from other states that will outlaw the procedure if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Advertisement

“Our right to abortion shouldn’t depend on where we live or how much money we make,” Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in a statement. “All people should be able to control their own bodies, lives, and futures.”

A leaked draft opinion of a Supreme Court ruling last week indicated a majority of the high court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal.

Abortion providers in Massachusetts aren’t certain how demand will change if and when other states decide to prohibit abortion.

But providers here started treating patients from Texas not long after that state passed a law limiting abortion to the earliest weeks of pregnancy.

“We know that travel is happening to Massachusetts for care,” said Rebecca Hart Holder, executive director of Reproductive Equity Now.

Thirteen states have trigger laws they intend to use to ban abortion automatically if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research organization that tracks the issue. Another 13 states are viewed as certain or likely to ban all or most abortions in the future, if the Supreme Court allows.

Advertisement

Massachusetts is among 16 states where abortion rights are expected to remain protected. Like other Blue States, Massachusetts is considering proposals to bolster access. On Tuesday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill that protects providers and patients who seek abortion care in that state from prosecution in states that outlaw it. California Governor Gavin Newsom aims to add $60 million to the state’s budget to pay for abortions, and New York officials are pressing for a state program to support abortion access for low-income women and the influx of people coming from other states.

Abortion opponents object to the prospect of Massachusetts becoming a destination for abortion seekers. There were 16,452 abortions in the state in 2020, the more recent data available, according to the state.

”To want to increase that is barbaric,” said Andrew Beckwith, president of the anti-abortion Massachusetts Family Institute.

The coalition also is proposing that state funds be used for extra staffing at abortion clinics and technology upgrades to facilitate telehealth services that are becoming more common with the rise in medication abortions. In April, the House passed a budget that set aside $500,000 for improving reproductive health care access, infrastructure and security, and the Senate has proposed to increase that to $2 million. Advocates also are calling for money to be directed to three “abortion funds,” community-based organizations across Massachusetts that offer financial and logistical support to people seeking abortions, including the cost of travel and child care accommodations.

Advertisement

Direct taxpayer funding for abortions, which is prohibited on the federal level under the Hyde Amendment, has often drawn sharp resistance.

“However people feel about abortion, a majority of Americans — and I’d warrant a majority of folks in the Bay State — don’t believe we should be using taxpayer dollars,” Beckwith said.

Abortion opponents have tried several times in recent years to amend the state constitution to block state-funded abortion, but did not muster enough public support in petition drives to put the question on the ballot.

“In my opinion the taxpayer funding of abortion argument is specious,” said Hart Holder. “We’ve already made it a statement of our values with Mass Health,” the state’s Medicaid program.

Massachusetts is among the states where government funding is used for abortions. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled in 1981 that women eligible for Medicaid have a constitutionally protected right to funding for abortion.

Other initiatives are aimed at helping women afford abortions in Massachusetts. One proposal would eliminate all out-of-pocket costs for pregnancy care, including abortion, miscarriage management, prenatal care, childbirth, and postpartum care.

Another would impose a blanket mandate for insurance coverage for abortion in Massachusetts, with appropriate religious exemptions.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the court’s draft opinion, the coalition is calling for a public education campaign to let people know that abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts. The group is also calling for a public education campaign to help patients differentiate between abortion providers and “crisis pregnancy centers,” where women are often encouraged to bring their pregnancies to term.

Advertisement

Beckwith, the anti-abortion advocate, cried foul, saying such centers provide women with alternative options.

“They don’t even want these other groups that are trying to help women keep the child to be able to operate,” Beckwith said.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.