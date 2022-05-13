fb-pixel Skip to main content
Black News Hour

Episode 11: Guests discuss the intersectionality of being Black and Asian

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated May 13, 2022, 37 minutes ago
King Boston Executive Director Imari K. Paris Jeffries is leading efforts for the memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King on the Boston Common.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Globe’s Greg Lee and Allana Barefield cohosted this month’s episode of “Black News Hour” and had a conversation with guests about the intersectionality of being Black and Asian during AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) Heritage Month.

They talked to Imari Paris Jeffries, who is the executive director of King Boston, a program of the Boston Foundation that is working to create a memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. He shared his experience with being half Asian and half Black, and the ways Boston should embrace people that come to the city. He also talked about the upcoming Embrace Ideas Festival hosted by King Boston happening from June 13 to 17.

Advertisement

Kibbee Miller.Ella Rinaldo

Then, Kibbee Miller, senior digital brand marketing manager for Converse, spoke about bringing representation to her industry as a woman of Black and Asian descent.

Boston Globe sports reporter Gary Washburn talked about the Celtics’ gameplay during their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of Game 6 on Friday night.

See more about topics discussed, and watch the episode below:





Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video