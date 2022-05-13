Episode 11: Guests discuss the intersectionality of being Black and Asian

The Globe’s Greg Lee and Allana Barefield cohosted this month’s episode of “Black News Hour” and had a conversation with guests about the intersectionality of being Black and Asian during AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) Heritage Month.

They talked to Imari Paris Jeffries, who is the executive director of King Boston, a program of the Boston Foundation that is working to create a memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. He shared his experience with being half Asian and half Black, and the ways Boston should embrace people that come to the city. He also talked about the upcoming Embrace Ideas Festival hosted by King Boston happening from June 13 to 17.