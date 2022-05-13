fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ex-teacher convicted of raping 5th-grade Auburn student over a decade ago

By Associated PressUpdated May 13, 2022, 47 minutes ago

WORCESTER, Mass. — A former elementary school music teacher charged with raping a fifth-grade student more than a decade ago has been found guilty after a three-day trial, prosecutors said.

Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, was convicted by a Worcester Superior Court judge in a jury-waived trial on Thursday of five separate rape charges, according to a statement from the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 20.

Jaszek assaulted the girl in 2009 and 2010 in a classroom at an Auburn elementary school, prosecutors alleged. He was arrested in August 2018.

The now 23-year-old woman took the stand to testify during the trial.

Jaszek denied the charges. His attorney, Kenneth Anderson, said during closings that there is physical evidence, no medical evidence, no DNA evidence, no eyewitnesses and that the woman has credibility issues, according to The Telegram & Gazette.

