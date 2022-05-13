Ex-teacher convicted of raping 5th-grade Auburn student over a decade ago

WORCESTER, Mass. — A former elementary school music teacher charged with raping a fifth-grade student more than a decade ago has been found guilty after a three-day trial, prosecutors said.

Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, was convicted by a Worcester Superior Court judge in a jury-waived trial on Thursday of five separate rape charges, according to a statement from the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 20.