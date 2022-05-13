Helicopter catches on fire at Hanson airport; no injuries reported

Fire officials said no injuries were reported and the helicopter was a total loss.

A helicopter was destroyed when it caught on fire at an airport in Hanson Friday morning.

At around 7:38 a.m., the pilot notified the Regional Old Colony Communications Center that his helicopter was on fire at the Cranland Airport at 777 Monponsett St., Hanson Fire Deputy Chief Robbie O’Brien said in a statement.

The pilot said he smelled gas when the helicopter’s engine started and got out just as the fire ignited, he said.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the two-person experimental aircraft on the ground and “fully involved” in flames. It took about an hour for firefighters to extinguish the blaze, the statement said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hanson Fire Department.

