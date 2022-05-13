fb-pixel Skip to main content

Helicopter catches on fire at Hanson airport; no injuries reported

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated May 13, 2022, 17 minutes ago
A helicopter caught on fire at Cranland Airport in Hanson Friday morning.Hanson Fire Department

A helicopter was destroyed when it caught on fire at an airport in Hanson Friday morning.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported and the helicopter was a total loss.

At around 7:38 a.m., the pilot notified the Regional Old Colony Communications Center that his helicopter was on fire at the Cranland Airport at 777 Monponsett St., Hanson Fire Deputy Chief Robbie O’Brien said in a statement.

The pilot said he smelled gas when the helicopter’s engine started and got out just as the fire ignited, he said.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the two-person experimental aircraft on the ground and “fully involved” in flames. It took about an hour for firefighters to extinguish the blaze, the statement said.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hanson Fire Department.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video