Holyoke man sentenced to five years in prison for fentanyl distribution

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 13, 2022, 33 minutes ago

A Holyoke man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to five years in prison for distributing what authorities believe to be “one of the largest amounts of packaged fentanyl ever seized in Western Massachusetts,” officials said in a statement Thursday.

Carlos Morales, 31, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release by US District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni, according to a statement from US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta, and Holyoke police Chief David Pratt.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Todd E. Newhouse of Rollins’s Springfield branch office.

Morales pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the statement.

Officials said Morales distributed over 106,000 bags of fentanyl, which totaled over 1.7 kilograms.

“This is believed to be one of the largest amounts of fentanyl packaged for delivery ever seized in Western Massachusetts,” officials said.

