Holyoke man sentenced to five years in prison for fentanyl distribution

A Holyoke man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to five years in prison for distributing what authorities believe to be “one of the largest amounts of packaged fentanyl ever seized in Western Massachusetts,” officials said in a statement Thursday.

Carlos Morales, 31, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release by US District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni, according to a statement from US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta, and Holyoke police Chief David Pratt.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Todd E. Newhouse of Rollins’s Springfield branch office.