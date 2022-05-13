fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in East Boston hit-and-run

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated May 13, 2022, 48 minutes ago

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in East Boston late Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver then fled the scene, Boston police said Friday.

The incident took place on Bennington Street near Central Square around 11:49 p.m. Thursday when the man was struck by the vehicle, police said.

The man was rushed to an undisclosed hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled from the scene, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video