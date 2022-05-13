Man suffers life-threatening injuries in East Boston hit-and-run

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in East Boston late Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver then fled the scene, Boston police said Friday.
The incident took place on Bennington Street near Central Square around 11:49 p.m. Thursday when the man was struck by the vehicle, police said.
The man was rushed to an undisclosed hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver fled from the scene, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
