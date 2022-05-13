Mass General Brigham lost $193 million at start of the year

According to results for the second quarter, released Friday and representing January through March, Mass General Brigham reported a $193 million operating loss on $4.04 billion of revenue. That compares to a $250 million operating gain on $4.02 billion in revenue during the same period last year.

The state’s largest health system is recovering from a nearly $200 million operating loss in the first three months of the year, caused by state-mandated declines in volume and compounded by escalating staffing costs.

Many of the financial challenges stemmed from shutdowns in elective and non urgent surgeries earlier this year, as a surge of COVID patients swamped short-staffed hospitals. It was the third time since the pandemic began that hospitals have had to cancel elective surgeries — a crucial revenue driver for many hospitals.

“The thing that was different about January and February, which drove the entirety of the quarter’s performance, was the revenue issue — on the elective slowdown but also the increase of COVID patients in the hospital,” said Niyum Gandhi, chief financial officer for Mass General Brigham. “(COVID patients) tend to be in the hospital for longer. require more resources to care for, and the revenue per day spent in the hospital is lower for COVID than it is for surgical hospitalization.”

Hospitals statewide have been warning that the first quarter of the year had been financially taxing. The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association said in April that a member survey showed that responding hospitals lost $262 million in January 2022 and $168 million in February 2022.

For Mass General Brigham, those volume problems largely abated by March, but the slowdown was significant enough to drive down operations. Total operating revenue grew 0.4 percent to $4 billion, compared to the same quarter last year.

While revenue was hamstrung by COVID, operating expenses grew 12 percent to $4.2 billion, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Though some permanent salary adjustments contributed to higher expenses, the increases were largely because of the cost of temporary staffing. Temporary staffing costs were high in particular because of higher rates of unfilled jobs, which were one to two times higher than normal, though it varied week to week. Gandhi said normal vacancy rates trend in the low single digits.

Unlike earlier COVID-induced slow downs in elective procedures, there was no federal COVID money to make up for the shortfalls this time around. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the health system reported $232 million from the Provider Relief Fund of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

While some of the volume slowdowns were expected to be temporary, the quarter highlights the ongoing financial difficulties of living in a pandemic, Gandhi said. Those changes will likely affect the timing of the health system’s capital plans.

“It’s factoring into our longer term planning,” he said. “We refresh our balance sheet and long term financial projections twice a year, and this is feeding into those projections.”

The difficult financial quarter comes as the system is filing a “performance improvement plan” with a state health care watchdog agency, which is intended to outline a target for the system to keep health care spending in check after years of what the state has said was spending above acceptable levels. The report is due to the agency Monday.

Gandhi said the details were confidential until the plan was finalized, and he declined to speculate about how the process might influence Mass General Brigham’s overall finances.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.