New England news in brief

A 40-year-old woman was identified Friday as the person who was stabbed to death near her Mattapan home Tuesday night, and police are now searching for a Boston man they allege is responsible for her murder. According to police, officers responded to Rosewood Street around 9:40 p.m. to investigate reports of a stabbing victim. Arriving officers found the body of Terkeshia Boykins, a Rosewood Street resident. Boykins was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Late Friday afternoon, police said they were searching for Christopher Howard, who is now charged with murdering Boykins. Police said Howard should be “considered dangerous.” Anyone who sees Howard is urged to call 911 and alert police to his location. According to a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation, the 39-year-old Howard is a Level 3 sex offender based on convictions for aggravated rape and rape of a child in Suffolk Superior Court in 2002. According to the Sex Offender Registry Board, Howard is currently homeless. A motive for the fatal attack was not publicly disclosed by police who continue to investigate the death of Boykins, the city’s 10th homicide victim of the year.

Woman sentenced for COVID unemployment fraud

A Stoneham woman was sentenced to two years in federal prison after admitting to using stolen identities to submit false claims for COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits, according to the US Attorney’s office. Lilly Nguyen, 25, was also sentenced to 18 months of supervised release and must pay $536,423 in restitution, prosecutors said in a statement. Nguyen pleaded guilty on Aug. 3, 2021, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, officials said. Nguyen and a co-conspirator, identified as Daniel Maleus, used stolen identities to submit false claims. Maleus was sentenced last month to three years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to the statement.

NEW ENGLAND

Planned Parenthood to close 5 centers

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will close four health centers in Vermont and one in New Hampshire next month, while also expanding the days of operation at seven other centers in the region. The organization announced the “difficult but strategic decision” decision Friday to shutter part-time health centers in Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, and St. Albans in Vermont, and in Claremont, N.H., effective June 12, said Kai Williams, senior vice president of health care delivery, in a statement. “We believe these decisions will ensure that we can continue to serve northern New England for generations to come,” she said. Over the course of a year, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will expand the days of operation to a minimum of four or five days a week at health centers in Barre, Brattleboro, and Williston, Vt.; in Exeter, N.H.; and in Sanford, Biddeford, and Topsham, Maine, the organization said. Operating hours will not change at facilities in Burlington, Rutland, St. Johnsbury, and White River Junction, Vt.; in Derry, Keene, and Manchester, N.H.; or in Portland, Maine. (AP)

NEWTOWN, Conn.

Police investigate black bear killing

The shooting of a Connecticut black bear that left two cubs without a mother is being investigated by environmental conservation police. The bear was killed in Newtown on Thursday and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is allowing the cubs to remain free in the area, despite calls from town officials to send them to a rehabilitation center. “The bear cubs remain in the area as it is their home range, and their familiarity with the area will increase their chance of success,” the agency said in a statement, adding that its wildlife biologists and police will continue to monitor the cubs. First Selectman Dan Rosenthal was working with the agency to obtain a permit that would allow the young bears to be cared for by a wildlife specialist, Newtown police said. Connecticut law bans the killing of bears, except in self-defense when someone believes the animal is going to kill or seriously injure a person. Officials told The Newtown Bee that the slain mother bear was known as “Bobbi the Bear,” a tagged animal popular among local residents who posted sightings and other information on a Facebook page. One such photo posted in the summer of 2020 shows the bear lounging in a backyard hammock. (AP)