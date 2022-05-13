fb-pixel Skip to main content

Representative Clark talks child protection with Paris Hilton in DC

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated May 13, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Paris Hilton speaks at a Stop Institutional Child Abuse event, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington. Hilton is in Washington advocating efforts to improve protections of youth in residential programs and facilities. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

United States Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark on Friday tweeted out photos of a meeting she had in Washington, D.C., with hotel heiress and reality star Paris Hilton, who came to the Beltway this week to advocate for children abused in residential facilities and to push for prevention measures.

@ParisHilton and I are committed to protecting kids in abusive situations,” tweeted Clark, a Revere Democrat, above pictures of her and Hilton standing together outside the Capitol. “Grateful for her leadership and advocacy on Capitol Hill.”

Hilton has shared her own difficult account of abuse in such facilities in a 2020 documentary “This is Paris” and more recently in an op-ed in USA Today that ran Wednesday.

Hilton, 41, tweeted Friday that she had “another round of incredible meetings” with lawmakers to urge passage of the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, which would strengthen protections against abuse for minors in treatment facilities.

“Day Three of DC,” she says in a 58-second video accompanying the tweet. “Off to the Capitol. Another day of meetings.”

The clip also shows snippets of Hilton meeting with lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican.

“We’ll try to help you in any way we can,” Schumer tells Hilton in the clip.

Collins at one point praises Hilton in the video for her “leadership” on raising awareness about abuse in residential facilities.

“Without your leadership, people like me wouldn’t know about this,” Collins tells Hilton.

“No, no one would know,” Hilton replies. “How could you think that this is happening?”

“Exactly,” Collins says.

Hilton’s reality show “The Simple Life” made her a household name in the early aughts, and she’s made waves more recently as an occasional singer and DJ. She also starred in a second reality show, “The World According to Paris,” that premiered in 2011.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

