Rep. McGovern urges defense of democracy at UMass Amherst commencement

Representative Jim McGovern called on graduates “not to give up on democracy” at the UMass Amherst graduation ceremony Friday.

McGovern, a Democrat who represents Amherst as part of the Massachusetts Second District, spoke to about 7,000 graduating students and 20,000 guests at McGuirk Alumni Stadium, according to a news release from the university.

“I won’t tell you what to believe—but I will tell you that you have been given an incredible gift—a world class education,” McGovern said. “My question to you now is, what are you going to do with it? What are you going to do for democracy?”