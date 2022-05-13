Representative Katherine Clark backs Maura Healey in race for governor

Congresswoman Katherine Clark, the House’s assistant speaker, said Friday she is backing Attorney General Maura Healey in Massachusetts’ gubernatorial race, making her the first member of the state’s Washington delegation to wade into the two-way primary.

Clark’s endorsement offers Healey a high-profile supporter as the state party’s June convention nears and public polling shows Healey outdistancing both her Democratic opponent, state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, and potential Republican challengers.

Clark wrote on Twitter that she and Healey worked together in the Attorney General’s office 15 years ago — shortly before Clark first won a seat in the Massachusetts House — and that in Healey’s work then the “groundwork was being laid for this moment.”