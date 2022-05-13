Representative Katherine Clark backs Maura Healey in race for governor

Congresswoman Katherine Clark, the House’s assistant speaker, said Friday she is backing Attorney General Maura Healey in Massachusetts’ gubernatorial race, making her the first member of the state’s Washington delegation to wade into the two-way primary.
Clark’s endorsement offers Healey a high-profile supporter as the state party’s June convention nears and public polling shows Healey outdistancing both her Democratic opponent, state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, and potential Republican challengers.
Clark wrote on Twitter that she and Healey worked together in the Attorney General’s office 15 years ago — shortly before Clark first won a seat in the Massachusetts House — and that in Healey’s work then the “groundwork was being laid for this moment.”
“At this critical moment, when legal abortion access, voting rights, and so many of our freedoms are hanging in the balance and families are struggling with high costs, we need a Governor who is on our side,” Clark wrote of Healey.
“She sees your family and will fight for us in the battles ahead,” she added.
I first met @maura_healey when we worked together at the Massachusetts AG’s Office. Looking back now at Maura’s brilliant leadership of the Civil Rights Division, I can see that the groundwork was being laid for this moment.— Team Katherine Clark (@TeamKClark) May 13, 2022
Today, I’m proud to endorse her for Governor. -KC pic.twitter.com/q9iFoD6WYl
Until Friday, no members of the state’s 11-Democrat federal delegation, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Edward Markey, had formally picked sides in the Democratic race.
