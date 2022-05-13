Roslindale man pleads not guilty to 2013 rape charges, will be arraigned in connection with 2007 rape case Monday

Pierre, 40, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester Municipal Court in connection with a 2007 rape case where DNA testing also allegedly linked him to the cold case sexual assault, according to Boston police and court records.

Irving J. Pierre was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court on Friday in connection with the 2013 rape case and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, officials said. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, which is prosecuting the case.

A Roslindale man was allegedly linked to a violent rape of a woman in the Arboretum in 2013 and the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Dorchester in 2007 when Boston police picked up a nip bottle he discarded and created a DNA profile, officials said Friday.

Advertisement

“No matter how long ago an attack happened, we will continue to work on behalf of survivors to ensure justice on their behalf,’’ Hayden said in a statement. “I cannot emphasize enough how courageous the survivors of these assaults are. It is human nature to want to leave such trauma in the past, and we are grateful for their role in helping us hold their attacker accountable.”

According to prosecutors, a woman was violently attacked on Aug. 31, 2013, while in the Arnold Arboretum by a man who punched her repeatedly in the face and raped her before fleeing. The woman was examined at an Boston area hospital where biological evidence was collected.

In the earlier incident, a 16-year-old girl awoke at a residence on Morton Street in Mattapan on April 1, 2007 where she discovered her shirt was removed without her permission. She, also, was taken to an area hospital where biological evidence was collected, prosecutors said.

Hayden credited “the outstanding work” of the police Sexual Assault Unit for their work identifying Pierre as the alleged attacker.

Advertisement

Boston police, as part of a renewed look at about 100 unsolved sexual assaults where biological evidence exists, discovered both victims were allegedly assaulted by the same person based on the DNA profile created from the biological evidence. The cold-case initiative is being funded by a $2.5 million grant, according to police.

Pierre, who did not have a DNA profile in the CODIS database for convicted offenders, was put under surveillance by law enforcement. “Boston Police detectives identified Pierre as a suspect and obtained his DNA from a discarded nip bottle that he was observed drinking from,’' Hayden’s office said in a statement.

West Roxbury Municipal Court Judge Stephen McClenon set bail at $25,000 cash, citing the two rape cases Pierre now faces, and his prior conviction on drug-related crimes. He also ordered that Pierre to surrender his passport, according to court records.

Pierre, who was listed as unemployed in court records, surrendered to police around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Pierre is scheduled to return to West Roxbury court June 13, records show.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.