Stoneham woman sentenced for using stolen identities to submit false COVID-19 unemployment claims

Lilly Nguyen, 25, was sentenced to two years in prison and 18 months of supervised release by US District Court Judge Denise J. Casper, according to a statement from US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in charge of the US Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Labor Racketeering, and Fraud Jonathan Mellone.

A Stoneham woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to two years in prison for using stolen identities to submit false Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, officials said in a statement Thursday.

Nguyen also must pay a $526,423 restitution, according to the statement.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Christopher J. Markham of Rollins’s Securities, Financial, and Cyber Fraud Unit, officials said. The state’s Department of Unemployment Assistance also provided special assistance, according to the statement.

Nguyen pleaded guilty on Aug. 3, 2021, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, officials said.

Nguyen and her co-conspirator Daniel Maleus used “stolen personally identifiable information of others” to submit fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, according to the statement.

“The claims submitted by Nguyen and Maleus resulted in $526,423 in payments between April 2020 and April 2021,” federal law enforcement officials said.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program emerged from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and was a temporary federal unemployment insurance program, according to the statement.

“The program is administered by the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance and provides unemployment insurance benefits for individuals who are not eligible for other types of unemployment benefits (e.g., the self-employed, independent contractors, or gig economy workers),” officials said.

On April 12, Maleus was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release by US Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel, officials said. He was also ordered to pay a $526,423 restitution, according to the statement.

Maleus pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to the statement.

Officials said that anyone with information regarding attempted fraud related to COVID-19 can call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or use this web form.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.