Tufts Medical Center workers, students walk out to support abortion rights

A swarm of white and blue formed in front of the medical center, on Washington Street, as the health care providers rallied in their scrubs. They chanted: “Not the church, not the state, women must decide their fate” and “When women’s/trans rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back!”

The noon walkout occurred nearly two weeks after a leaked draft opinion suggested the US Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case legalizing abortion.

Dozens of staff members and students from Tufts Medical Center walked out Friday to show their support for abortion rights.

Using a megaphone, Dr. Abby Schultz, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, described her grandmother’s experience as a Planned Parenthood clinician fighting for abortion access before Roe v. Wade, and challenged the crowd to continue the fight.

“We especially as health care providers cannot be silent,” Schultz said. “We must speak out and we must demand our government protect pregnant people by making sure safe and legal abortion is available in every state in the United States.”

Emma Mitchell-Sparke, a first-year medical student at Tufts, said she came to the rally to express “utter anger and disbelief with this country.”

“This so deeply affects our care of of everyone,” Sparke said. “I think it’s a vulnerable attack on reproductive choice and women’s rights and it’s going to so negatively affect so many women, especially black women.”

Tufts Medical student Mariah Dawson led a chant while attending a rally in front of Tufts Medical Center. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Brian Felter, another first-year medical student, said he hoped that the rally draws attention to abortion access as a medical issue rather than a political one.

“I don’t agree with this idea that someone should be controlling that relationship between the patient and their provider,” Felter said.

Danielle Lonati, a medical technician in the clinical chemistry lab, said she found out about the rally through a pamphlet given to her as she left work on Thursday.

“I don’t really look twice at pamphlets, but I saw what it was and I immediately turned around and was like, ‘Thank you for giving this out.’ ”

Organizers said they planned to “ensure continuity of care” in their departments during the walkout.

On Thursday, the parent company of Tufts Medical Center said it stands “with our colleagues across the country who work daily to help individuals with reproductive decisions.”

“At Tufts Medicine, we are dedicated to achieving the best health for all,” the company said in statement.

Friday’s action follows demonstrations last week at the State House and on Harvard Yard that drew thousands of protesters who decried the draft ruling, which was leaked to Politico but hasn’t been made official.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.