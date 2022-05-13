Who’s ready for outdoor dining on Federal Hill in Providence? It’s here

Rick Simone, president of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, tells me there are 31 restaurants participating in “Al Fresco on the Hill” this year, including four new spots that have opened within the past few months. They are:

We told you a few weeks ago to get ready for another season of outdoor dining in the state’s best restaurant district, and this is the first weekend of the year to go experience it yourself. If you can’t make it this weekend, there are 19 more weeks for you to enjoy.

It looks like we’re finally going to get some spring weather this weekend, just in time for al fresco dining on Federal Hill.

Bonanno Vinicola

256 Atwells Ave.

My colleague Alexa Gagosz got a sneak peek at the new restaurant from Armando Bisceglia, who also owns Bacco Vino & Contorni next door. Bonanno will offer small plates, a mercàto (market) where you can buy imported goods (all of them also on the restaurant menu) from Southern Italy, and a strong emphasis on wine.

Cap’t Loui

238 Atwells Ave.

Federal Hill doesn’t always do chains, but when it does, it picks places like Cap’t Loui, one of the most popular and fast-growing seafood restaurants out there. It’s trendy, the drinks are good, and who doesn’t want to eat lobster outside?

Mambo Sushi

380 Atwells Ave.

A Peruvian Asian fusion restaurant that kind of sounds like if Los Andes and Jacky’s had a baby, and that’s kind of perfect. Plus, it’s got hookah.

Pianta

408 Atwells Ave.

A new vegan restaurant led by chef Michelle Politano is open for lunch and dinner, and I’m told their crispy Brussels sprouts are to die for. Save room for the lemon tartlet.

You can learn more about Al Fresco on the Hill here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.