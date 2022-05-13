fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman, 40, identified as victim in Mattapan slaying this week

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated May 13, 2022, 1 hour ago

A 40-year-old woman was identified Friday as the person who was stabbed to death near her Mattapan home Tuesday night, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to Rosewood Street around 9:40 p.m. to investigate reports of a stabbing victim.

Arriving officers found the body of Terkeshia Boykins, a Rosewood Street resident.

Boykins was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A motive for the fatal attack was not publicly disclosed by police who continue to investigate the death of Boykin, the city’s 10th homicide victim of the year.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect in connection with her death.

No further information was immediately available.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

