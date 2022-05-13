fb-pixel Skip to main content

Worcester police arrested the man who allegedly stabbed a bus driver

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated May 13, 2022, 1 hour ago


A man wanted for allegedly stabbing a bus driver in Worcester was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with armed assault with intent to murder and other violent offenses, according to police.

Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, of Worcester, was arrested at the police station Friday afternoon, one day after police identified him as a suspect in the stabbing Wednesday afternoon of Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver.

In addition to armed assault with intent to murder, Stokes-Sims is also facing charges of mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Police responded to a stabbing at 494 Lincoln St. at 2:38 p.m. and found the driver of the Route 26 bus with stab wounds upon arrival, police said.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life threatening, according to police.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video