Simmons University reinstates mask mandate amid rising COVID cases

Citing concern about rising COVID-19 cases, Simmons University in Boston has reinstated an indoor mask requirement, even as the school year winds down.

“During the past several weeks, the number of positive COVID cases in our community has steadily increased, including in recent days,” the Simmons COVID-19 Recovery Task Force said in a letter to students, faculty, and staff posted online. “We are taking this proactive step now to help mitigate the spread of the virus.”

The requirement was effective Friday until further notice. Officials said it applied to “all on-campus events including Senior Week or Commencement Week events.” The task force said it would be meeting next week to determine “if any additional COVID protocols, including masking, will be required for Commencement.”