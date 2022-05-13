Simmons University reinstates mask mandate amid rising COVID cases

Citing concern about rising COVID-19 cases, Simmons University in Boston has reinstated an indoor mask requirement, even as the school year winds down.
“During the past several weeks, the number of positive COVID cases in our community has steadily increased, including in recent days,” the Simmons COVID-19 Recovery Task Force said in a letter to students, faculty, and staff posted online. “We are taking this proactive step now to help mitigate the spread of the virus.”
The requirement was effective Friday until further notice. Officials said it applied to “all on-campus events including Senior Week or Commencement Week events.” The task force said it would be meeting next week to determine “if any additional COVID protocols, including masking, will be required for Commencement.”
The university’s commencement is slated for May 20 at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston’s Seaport district.
The letter asked members of the Simmons community to wear a well-fitting KN95 or N95 mask, or to wear a medical/surgical paper mask with a close-fitting cloth mask over it. It said a limited supply of KN95s was available to those who needed it.
“The health and safety of our community continues to be our top priority, and we want to thank you for your commitment to following these updated protocols,” the letter said.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended masking in indoor public spaces in 11 of 14 Massachusetts counties, including Suffolk County, which contains Boston.
