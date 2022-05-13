Memorializing the pandemic

A flowering tree and a bench is all you need

Re “As grim memorial nears, how do we memorialize the pandemic?” (Opinion, May 10): I looked at the nine ideas for COVID-19 memorials. The last thing we need is a supposedly meaningful tourist attraction. This does not have to be made into a competition.

I would like to see Massachusetts plant trees and install artful, sturdy benches in every city and town and every neighborhood, but particularly in low-income neighborhoods. We need to honor those we mourn, the survivors, and the heroes with long-living (but low-maintenance) flowering trees that can provide ongoing beauty. Everyone could pause and remember when they bloom in the early spring The trees would offer shade for quiet reflection and comfort for the weary, and even cool heat islands in areas that sorely lack tree cover.