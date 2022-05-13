Memorializing the pandemic

A flowering tree and a bench is all you need
Re “As grim memorial nears, how do we memorialize the pandemic?” (Opinion, May 10): I looked at the nine ideas for COVID-19 memorials. The last thing we need is a supposedly meaningful tourist attraction. This does not have to be made into a competition.
I would like to see Massachusetts plant trees and install artful, sturdy benches in every city and town and every neighborhood, but particularly in low-income neighborhoods. We need to honor those we mourn, the survivors, and the heroes with long-living (but low-maintenance) flowering trees that can provide ongoing beauty. Everyone could pause and remember when they bloom in the early spring The trees would offer shade for quiet reflection and comfort for the weary, and even cool heat islands in areas that sorely lack tree cover.
There could can be an online map so that people could visit the memory groves and remember that every person in every community was affected by COVID.
Erica Raine
Brookline
Jan. 6 is the cataclysm to mark
You ask: How do we memorialize the pandemic? This effort seems ironic, given how relatively little attention has been devoted to memorializing Jan. 6, 2021, which, in the possible future of the United States, is likely to have much greater impact.
Lester Levine
Chapel Hill, N.C.
The writer is the author of the book “9/11 Memorial Visions.”