Home of the Week: For $685,000, an East Boston condo with sleek, smart features

This home is one of eight units in a condo building that counts Constitution Beach, Logan Airport, and the Blue Line’s Orient Heights and Wood Island stations as “neighbors.”

Built three years ago, this unit is on the second floor. The front door opens into a foyer with a closet. Past the foyer, this unit’s true character is on display: To the left is an open layout encompassing the kitchen and the living and dining areas. To the right is a 19-foot hallway that connects the bedrooms and baths.

Although a toddler in architectural age, the unit has the hallmarks of an earlier era when apartments were cooled by living spaces with high ceilings. In the unit’s open section, the ceiling is 9 feet high and lined with crown molding. What heat the ceiling doesn’t capture, the central air is poised to defeat.

The living room ends in a bump-out with windows overlooking the street, a grouping of three muntin-less ones flanked by single windows. More light pours in from a pair of windows deeper into the living area on the right. Opposite the windows is a floating shelf made of a thick slab of wood that serves as a visual anchor to the television above it. The living area also offers enough room for a desk.

The living area flows into the kitchen and dining area. A drum shade light that hangs above a glass-top table for four marks the dining area. An island with seating for two heralds the start of the kitchen. The kitchen is 147 square feet, and the island is capped with a slab of Silestone Calacatta Gold, a material also used to top the L-shaped configuration of white Shaker-style cabinets. A couple of pendant lights hang above the island, the backsplash is Carrara marble tile, and the appliances, including the gas stove, are stainless steel.

That hallway now beckons. And just a few feet down on the left is a full bath with a tub/shower combination, a single vanity with gray cabinetry and a quartz top, a gray porcelain tile floor, and dog wallpaper.

Directly opposite is a laundry closet with a stacked full-size washer and dryer.

The guest bedroom (102 square feet) is next on the left. Like all the other rooms but the baths, this space has engineered hardwood flooring. It offers a pair of windows, a 9-foot-high ceiling, recessed lights, and a door-less closet with built-in shelving.

The hallway ends in the owner suite. Its location at the absolute end of the unit positions it over the parking lot with a view of its treed surroundings. The bedroom, which has three windows, recessed lighting, and a two-door closet with shelving, is 133 square feet.

The full en-suite bath does not have a tub. The shower is behind a half plate of clear glass and has a surround composed of 1-by-2-foot Carrara marble tile and a floor of the same material in a herringbone pattern. The long single vanity has an integrated counter and a quartz sink. The flooring is also Carrara marble.

The unit has a tankless water heater, a smart thermostat, and a keyless entry with a video intercom. It comes with private storage space and a deeded parking space. The monthly fee includes water and sewer costs.

Celine Belanger of Coldwell Banker Realty in Bedford, N.H., is the listing agent.

