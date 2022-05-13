Live updates: Robert Williams will miss crucial Game 6 as Celtics take on Bucks in Milwaukee

Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals tips off at 7:30 p.m. You can watch on ESPN and listen on 98.5 in the Boston area.

Win tonight in Milwaukee, and it’s on to Game 7 at home. Lose, and the season is over.

Robert Williams is out for the Celtics for the third straight game.

We’ll be offering live analysis, news, and injury updates throughout the game. Follow along below.

Eastern Conference Finals schedule set — 7:05 p.m.

By Christopher Price

With Miami’s win over Philadelphia on Thursday night, the Heat will advance to take on either Boston or Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Finals. Here’s the schedule for the best-of-seven series.

Game 1: Tue., May 17 — MIL/BOS at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Thu., May 19 — MIL/BOS at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Sat., May 21 — Miami at MIL/BOS, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Mon., May 23 — Miami at MIL/BOS, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Wed., May 25 — BOS/MIL at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*

Game 6: Fri., May 27 — Miami at BOS/MIL, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*

Game 7: Sun., May 29 — BOS/MIL at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*

(* if necessary)

This unit is outscoring the Bucks. Can it continue tonight? — 6:50 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

The Celtics have had success in this series with a smaller lineup that features Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. The unit entered Friday outscoring the Bucks by 31.5 points per 100 possessions in this series.

Milwaukee also had great success on the offensive glass in Game 5, and this unit could leave the Celtics vulnerable in that area in critical points, but Udoka said the benefits elsewhere have outweighed that concern so far.

“I think offensively, it’s been really good for us, and the numbers show that,” he said. “Obviously that was a huge emphasis in Game 4 that got us back in it was that lineup, spreading out the floor and giving them different looks. And you could say offensive rebounding hurts you because of the small lineups, but we do a lot of switching at times anyway, whether we are big or small. Sometimes we do have cross matches, and that’s when we have to come back in and gang rebound, understanding that’s one of their main things we can do is crash the glass extremely well.”

What actually happened on that final play on Wednesday? — 6:35 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

Coach Ime Udoka said they were hoping to get the ball to Jayson Tatum so he could attack a mismatch, most likely a switch that left him guarded by Bobby Portis or Pat Connaughton.

Jrue Holiday swoops in to block a driving layup attempt by Marcus Smart on the final Celtics play on Wednesday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

But Al Horford appeared to be late in setting a screen for Tatum on the weak side, and with Boston out of timeouts, Marcus Smart was forced to improvise. He ran toward the ball, caught the inbounds pass from Derrick White, and actually got a step on Connaughton as he slashed toward the rim. He just never saw Jrue Holiday swoop in and swallow up the attempt before pegging it off Smart and out of bounds. Yes, there was time for Smart to pull the ball back out and get it to Tatum somehow, but he made the right call looking to capitalize on the brief opening. Afterward, Smart was looking toward the other side of the court, confused and frustrated, and no one was looking at Smart that way.

Read the rest of Himmelsbach’s thoughts ahead of this series here.

There’s been an officiating change.

Scott Foster is out with a non-COVID illness.

He will be replaced by Nick Buchert.

Here’s the full rundown:

Robert Williams is out — 6:03 p.m.

The Celtics’ big man is out for the third straight game.

“We’re looking out for his health first and foremost,” Ime Udoka said before the game. “The pain is still there and we’re not going to put him out there until he’s 100 percent.”

Williams is still day-to-day after surgery to repair a meniscus tear in late March.

