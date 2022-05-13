Celtics center Robert Williams will miss Game 6 because of knee soreness, his third in a row

“Structurally, he’s fine from the surgery,” Udoka said. “It’s just that [collision is] where the swelling and the soreness came from.”

The team previously said the soreness and restricted movement was the result of the knee surgery that caused him to miss nearly a month before returning midway through the opening-round series against the Nets, but coach Ime Udoka said Friday that the team determined that Williams has been slowed by a bone bruise he suffered during a collision with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3.

MILWAUKEE — Celtics center Robert Williams on Friday missed Game 6 of his team’s conference semifinal against the Bucks because of left knee soreness, his third in a row.

Udoka said testing showed no further issues beyond the bone bruise. Williams tore the meniscus in his left knee during Boston’s March 27 win over the Timberwolves and underwent surgery three days later. He was initially expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks but he returned on April 23.

Williams, a possible All-Defensive team selection, showed some rust during the last two games against Brooklyn but appeared to be rounding back into form during the first three games of this series against Milwaukee. He registered 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals in just 21 minutes during Boston’s Game 3 loss.

Udoka said the team does not think this is a long-term issue, and Williams could possibly return Sunday if the Celtics force a Game 7.

“But it’s still a high pain threshold there, and then it limits his movement,” Udoka said. “Flexing, when he bends a certain way, he’s feeling it. So that’s during the testing and when you get out and play, obviously, at a much higher level, it’s going to impact him.”

Small lineup can score

The Celtics have had success in this series with a smaller lineup that features Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. The unit entered Friday outscoring the Bucks by 31.5 points per 100 possessions in this series.

Milwaukee also had great success on the offensive glass in Game 5, and this unit could leave the Celtics vulnerable in that area in crucial points, but Udoka said the benefits elsewhere have outweighed that concern so far.

“I think offensively, it’s been really good for us, and the numbers show that,” he said. “Obviously that was a huge emphasis in Game 4 that got us back in it was that lineup, spreading out the floor and giving them different looks. And you could say offensive rebounding hurts you because of the small lineups, but we do a lot of switching at times anyway, whether we are big or small.

“Sometimes we do have cross matches, and that’s when we have to come back in and gang rebound, understanding that’s one of their main things we can do is crash the glass extremely well.”

Referee Scott Foster ruled out

Veteran referee Scott Foster was scheduled to be the crew chief for Friday’s game, but he was ruled out about two hours before the game because of a non-COVID illness.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.