Cleveland COVID-19 outbreak expands to slugging first baseman Josh Naylor

Cleveland’s game at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, and the team was off Thursday. Pitching coach Carl Willis ran the team Friday night at Minnesota after manager Terry Francona was among several coaches placed in health and safety protocols.

“We’ve had dozens of tests over the last few days,” general manager Chris Antonetti said. “We’ve been following the guidance of both MLB protocols and recommendations from our medical personnel to determine our testing.”

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor was added to the team’s COVID-19 injured list on Friday, the first player to be sidelined by the team’s recent outbreak.

Advertisement

Naylor has been one of the team’s best hitters so far this season, batting .347 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 20 games. Under the current guidelines, Naylor will need to be out either 10 days from the day of symptom onset or after receiving two negative tests, per Antonetti. That means the members of Cleveland’s coaching staff who were sent home this week will not rejoin the team in Minnesota.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Francona, who has dealt with several health issues in recent years, is resting in Cleveland.

“He’s hopefully on the path to recovery,” Antonetti said.

Source: Trevor Bauer appeal to start May 23

Trevor Bauer’s arbitration appeal of his unprecedented two-year suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy has been scheduled to start May 23, a person familiar with the hearing told The Associated Press.

The appeal will be heard by a three-person panel chaired by independent arbitrator Martin Scheinman. It will include one representative each from MLB and the players’ association.

Bauer was suspended by Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29, a penalty that if unchanged will cost the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher just over $60 million of his $102 million, three-year contract. Bauer immediately said he would challenge it.

Advertisement

A San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, has alleged Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. She later sought but was denied a restraining order. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bauer, who hasn’t played since the allegations surfaced last summer and MLB began investigating, repeatedly has said that everything that happened between the two was consensual. Bauer also has sued the woman in federal court.

Two women from Ohio also have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Clayton Kershaw goes on injured list with hip inflammation

The Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with inflammation in a pelvic joint several hours before he was slated to face the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Walker Buehler started instead.

The 34-year-old Kershaw is off to an outstanding start to his 15th season with the Dodgers. The three-time NL Cy Young winner has 32 strikeouts and just three walks in his five starts since signing a $17 million, one-year deal in March to return to his only professional club. Kershaw (4-0, 1.80 ERA) also became the Dodgers’ franchise leader in strikeouts on April 30.

Kershaw has spent time on the injured list in each of the past seven seasons. He was bothered by left arm pain for the entire second half of last season, and he missed the Dodgers’ playoff run.

Buehler (4-1, 1.96 ERA) is making his fill-in start on normal rest because the Dodgers had an off day since his last start. He is also off to an outstanding start to the season with 32 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP.

Advertisement

Robinson Canó will be bench bat in San Diego

San Diego plans to use veteran second baseman Robinson Canó as a lefthanded bat off the bench after signing him to a major league contract. Canó was not in Friday’s lineup against Atlanta, but acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter. “I’ve got a lot left in the tank,” Canó said. “I know I can still play this game and just go out on top.” Canó, 39, was designated for assignment on May 2 after hitting .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets. Canó indicated that his time with the Mets ended because he wasn’t able to play every day. He won’t get that opportunity with the Padres barring something unforeseen . . . Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi won his arbitration case, receiving $8.5 million instead of the Royals’ $7.3 million offer. The former Red Sox hit .276 with 17 homers and 73 RBIs last year, earning a Gold Glove in his first season with the Royals. Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier also won his case, the 2021 All-Star receiving $8 million rather the Mariners’ $6.7 million offer . . . Colorado outfielder Kris Bryant took swings in the cage for the first time since he was sidelined with a sore back nearly three weeks ago and is eyeing a minor league rehab assignment as soon as next week . . . Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke the hamate bone in his left wrist, which will require surgery. Tomás Nido takes over as the starting catcher . . . Rather than make his Citi Field debut against the team that traded him, Jarred Kelenic was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma by Seattle after the team arrived in New York for a weekend series against the Mets. The 22-year-old outfielder was hitting .140 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 30 games . . . Righthander Kumar Rocker agreed to a contract with the independent Tri-City ValleyCats of Troy, N.Y., after failing to sign with the Mets after they made him the 10th overall pick in last year’s amateur draft. Rocker is eligible for this year’s amateur draft, which starts July 17, and his contract runs up until the draft.