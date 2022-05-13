Durfee’s Shakira Cadet leaps to three victories at MSTCA Twilight Invitational

▪ Marshfield’s Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield (5:08.67) broke the freshman meet record (5:14.56) for the mile by nearly six seconds .

▪ In the boys’ freshman 100, Woburn’s Duc St. Pierre (11.54) broke the meet record of 11.69, and runner-up Samuel Ansah of Lowell (11.62) also topped the previous mark.

At the MSTCA Twilight Invitational Friday at Foxborough High, Durfee junior whiz Shakira Cadet swept the jump events, winning the girls’ long jump (18 feet, 4 inches), high jump (5-02) and triple jump (37-03).

▪ Weymouth senior Diogo Silva claimed the boys’ 100 (11.42) and finished second in the 200 (22.66) behind Taunton sophomore Dmitrius Shearrion (22.49).

▪ Lowell junior Bridget Geary recorded a 1.12-second win in the girls’ 400 (1:07.47), the fastest time in the state this season..

▪ Weymouth junior David Manfredi cruised to victory in the boys’ 2 mile (9:30.41), finishing 34 seconds ahead of runner-up, Walpole’s Sean Kerin (10:04.66).

▪ In the girls’ 800, Barnstable sophomore Chloe Dibb (2:17.23) beat out Marshfield senior Charlotte Henning (2:18.47) by just over a second, finishing six seconds ahead of the rest of the pack.

▪ The top five runners in the boys’ 400 finished within a second of each other, led by Ashland junior Michael Long (51.20) down to fifth-place senior Tyler Powderly from Franklin (52.04).

▪ In the girls’ 400, Norton junior Ali Murphy won with a 56.32 run.

The MSTCA Coaches Invitational is scheduled for Saturday at BC High.

Boys’ lacrosse

Billerica 15, Chelmsford 6 — Conor Doherty dominated with five goals and three assists, and Kam Tremblay scored four times and added one assist to lead the No. 13 Indians (11-2) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Methuen 17, Haverhill 6 — Will McKinnon (5 goals, 4 assists) scored his 100th career goal, and Braeden Carter added 2 goals and 4 assists to lead the Rangers (5-7) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

North Andover 17, Dracut 5 — Charlie Dean (4 goals, 2 assists) and Ollie Litster (4 goals, 1 assist) each scored four times, and Jake Lins (1 goal, 4 assists) and Brian Ferullo (1 goal, 4 assists) both had four helpers as the No. 8 Scarlet Knights (12-2) took down the No. 20 Middies (10-3) in a Merrimack Valley Conference showdown.

Reading 14, Lexington 13 — Nicky Palermo scored six goals and added an assist, and Robert Granara (3 goals, 1 assist) tallied four points to help the No. 14 Rockets (11-3) pull out a hard-earned Middlesex League win.

Sandwich 15, Cohasset 5 — Matt DiGiacomo had 2 goals and 4 assists, Connor Stack won 17 of 20 faceoffs, and Shane Corcoran made 14 saves to give the Blue Knights (11-2) a decisive nonleague victory.

Girls’ lacrosse

Billerica 6, Chelmsford 5 — Sara McLeod and Paige Murphy scored two goals apiece for the Indians (10-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Cardinal Spellman 16, Fontbonne 6 — Elle Murphy (4 goals) and Erin O’Donnell (2 goals, 11 draw controls) powered the Cardinals (3-12) past the Ducks (0-10) in nonleague play. Shaylee Flynn Linehan and Jenny Buckley each scored their first varsity goals.

Hopedale 14, Bay Path 1 — Sophia Garzoli (4 goals, assist), Kate Hevey (7 goals, assist) and Nora Hodgens (goal, 3 assists, 9 draw controls) secured the victory for the Blue Raiders (7-4) over the Minutemen (0-9).

North Andover 16, Dracut 1 — Janie Papell scored five goals, and Lauren Willow and Meghan Daley chipped in three apiece to push the Scarlet Knights (8-7) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Old Rochester 20, Apponequet 10 — Maddie Wright (9 goals, 5 assists) and Kelly Quinlan (8 goals) were key for the Bulldogs (12-3) in their victory over the Lakers (8-5). Caroline Brogioli (2 goals) and Rosemary Lally (goal) also contributed.

St. Mary’s 7, Bishop Stang 7 — Hannah Coleman scored three goals, and Payton Quirk made 10 saves for St. Mary’s (3-10-1) in the Catholic Central draw vs. Stang.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 5, Chelmsford 0 — Sophomore Peter Doan won at second singles, 6-2, 6-1 en route to a Merrimack Valley sweep for the Golden Warriors (11-2).

Haverhill 4, Lawrence 1 — Charles Rastaukas won, 6-0, 6-1, at second singles for the Hillies (7-4) to pick up a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Martha’s Vineyard 5, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Freshmen Kert Kleeman and Kyle Levy won singles matches for the Vineyarders (10-1)in straight sets against the Dolphins for a Cape & Island League win. Senior Ben Belisle won doubles with freshman Roger Schilling and junior Jack Marshard with freshman Otis Forrester.

Girls’ tennis

Braintree 5, Dedham 0 — In a battle at second singles, senior captain Sophia Tang pulled out the win to put the Wamps (9-3) in tournament position with the Bay State Conference win.

Duxbury 4, Marshfield 1 — Annabel Keating won second singles 6-1, 6-0 for the No. 3 Green Dragons (11-2) for a Patriot League win.

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Rockport 1 — Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0) and Naomi Provost (6-1, 6-0) dominated in singles play to maintain an undefeated record for the No. 20 Generals (14-0) in Cape Ann play. Nora Gamber, Brynn McKechnie along with Lisette Leonard and Libby Collins went 6-0, 6-0 in doubles.

North Andover 3, Central Catholic 2 — Kritika Roy (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) clinched the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the Scarlet Knights (7-5) Leah Tenenbaum and Jocelyn Jankowski won, 6-1, 6-4 at first doubles.

Watertown 4, Winthrop 1 — Sophomore Natalie Yusem won 7-5, 5-7, 7-4 to take second singles via tiebreaker, and classmate Nina Paquette won 6-4, 6-3 at third singles for the Raiders (6-12) in the nonleague victory.

Westborough 5, Nashoba 0 — Shruthi Nelluri won, 6-0, 6-2, at first singles to lead the Rangers (10-2) to a Mid-Wach League win.

Boys’ volleyball

Durfee 3, Braintree 0 — Tony Gomes recorded 11 kills and five blocks, and Josh Sanon added nine kills for the Hilltoppers (5-10) in the nonleague victory.

Lowell 3, Billerica 1 — Setter Alex Chau racked up 29 kills, and Tevin Lout collected 12 kills and 11 digs in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the Red Raiders (13-1). For Billerica, Aiden Le had 18 assists and 5 service points. Ankush Patel added 9 kills, 2 blocks and great defense.

Methuen 3, Central Catholic 0 — Sophomores Drew Eason (16 kills, nine digs) and James Levesque (13 kills, 10 digs) each recorded career-highs in kills, as the Rangers (5-10) won three games in a row for the first time since 2016 with the Merrimack Valley victory.

New Bedford 3, Greater New Bedford 2 — The Whalers (8-7) won the fifth set, 15-7, to beat the No. 17 Bears (10-2-1) 3-2.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Lulu Kesin, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Joseph Pohoryles can be reached at joseph.pohoryles@globe.com.