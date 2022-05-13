Former NFL assistant Alvin Reynolds named head football coach at Bentley

“I’m thrilled and humbled to have this opportunity,” said Reynolds. “It’s one I’ve been preparing myself for since I started coaching in 1983 and is a natural progression and fit to continue to build on our previous success.”

Bentley University has named former NFL assistant Alvin Reynolds as its new head football coach.

A 19-year assistant in the NFL, Alvin Reynolds served as the defensive coordinator under Bill Kavanaugh the past two seasons at Bentley.

Reynolds joined the Bentley staff in 2018, served as the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, and was named interim head coach in March after Bill Kavanaugh stepped down after eight seasons.

Under Reynolds, Bentley’s defense in 2021 ranked fourth in Division II in defensive touchdowns (7) and 20th in turnovers forced (20). The Falcons finished 9-2 and played in the NCAA playoffs for the first time since 2004.

“Coach Reynolds is the perfect man at the right time to lead Bentley football,” said director of athletics Vaughn Williams. “He has had an amazing career, but more importantly he has impacted countless lives.”

Reynolds brings a wealth of coaching experience at the highest level, serving as an NFL assistant on defense for 19 years, which includes stints with the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Atlanta Falcons.

A former safety at Indiana State, Reynolds has coached in the NFL under Wade Phillips, Marvin Lewis, and Jack Del Rio among others.

“I am very excited for Alvin Reynolds and Bentley University,” said former Buccaneers and Colts coach Tony Dungy, now a broadcaster with NBC. “Coach Reynolds has a wealth of experience in college football and professional football and he has a great way of getting that knowledge across to his players. Not only that, but he is a great person as well, a true man of God who will have a positive impact on everyone in the Bentley University football program.”

Reynolds will be the first Black head coach in Bentley history as well as only the second active Black head football coach in New England, joining the Coast Guard Academy’s C.C. Grant.