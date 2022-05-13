Game 32: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox resume their road trip with a three-game series at Texas this weekend.
The Sox have lost six of seven games and are 12 games behind the Yankees for first place in the American League East. They’ll face a Rangers team that is four games below .500 and in fourth place in the American League West.
Nick Pivetta will get the start for the Sox tonight, still in search of his first win of the season.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (11-20): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-4, 6.08 ERA)
RANGERS (13-17): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.38 ERA)
Time: 8:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Dunning: Xander Bogaerts 2-3, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-3, Kiké Hernández 2-3, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 1-2
Rangers vs. Pivetta: Charlie Culberson 1-2, Brad Miller 0-1, Corey Seager 1-4, Marcus Semien 4-13
Stat of the day: Martinez owns the longest active on-base streak (29 games) and the longest hitting streak (13 games).
Notes: Pivetta is 0-2 with a 5.52 ERA in three road outings this year. ... In his last start, Dunning gave up just one run on two hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts, winding up with a no-decision in a 2-1 loss to the Yankees. He has faced the Red Sox once before, taking the loss on Aug. 20, 2021, when he gave up five runs and nine hits in 4 ⅔ innings. ... In high-leverage situations, per Fangraphs, the Sox have a 7.27 ERA. The Sox bullpen has blown nine saves this year, which also leads the majors.
