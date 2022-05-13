NBA announces the schedule for Eastern Conference finals

With Miami’s win over Philadelphia on Thursday night, the Heat will advance to take on either Boston or Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Finals. Here’s the schedule for the best-of-seven series.
Game 1: Tue., May 17 — MIL/BOS at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Thu., May 19 — MIL/BOS at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sat., May 21 — Miami at MIL/BOS, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 4: Mon., May 23 — Miami at MIL/BOS, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Wed., May 25 — BOS/MIL at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*
Game 6: Fri., May 27 — Miami at BOS/MIL, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*
Game 7: Sun., May 29 — BOS/MIL at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*
(* if necessary)
