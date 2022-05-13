fb-pixel Skip to main content
NBA

NBA announces the schedule for Eastern Conference finals

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 13, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Jimmy Butler and the Heat will face either the Celtics or the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With Miami’s win over Philadelphia on Thursday night, the Heat will advance to take on either Boston or Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Finals. Here’s the schedule for the best-of-seven series.

Game 1: Tue., May 17 — MIL/BOS at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Thu., May 19 — MIL/BOS at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Sat., May 21 — Miami at MIL/BOS, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Mon., May 23 — Miami at MIL/BOS, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Wed., May 25 — BOS/MIL at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*

Game 6: Fri., May 27 — Miami at BOS/MIL, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*

Advertisement

Game 7: Sun., May 29 — BOS/MIL at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*

(* if necessary)

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video