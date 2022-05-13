Nick Pivetta sharp, Red Sox roll past Rangers in series opener

The Red Sox had just a run to their name against the Rangers’ Dane Dunning through five innings of play. But a four-run sixth inning ended up being the room the Sox needed in what was a convincing 7-1 win. It’s rare they have had this type of elbow space this year.

Heading into Friday night 18 of the Sox’ 31 games this season had been decided by two runs or fewer. The Sox were 6-12 in those contests.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Red Sox found themselves in the midst of another close game Friday night at Globe Life Field.

Observations from the game

▪ Pivetta walked through the visitors’ clubhouse late Friday afternoon at Globe Life Field and pointed toward Christian Vázquez, then pointed at the ping pong table. “You want to play some ping pong?” Pivetta asked. His catcher took Pivetta up on his offer.

Who won wasn’t important. It was more so about just keeping the mood light, building on Pivetta’s last start May 7 against the White Sox, which turned out to be his best of the season coming in. Pivetta didn’t allow a run and struck out eight in six innings.

Whether the ping pong match did the trick or not, Pivetta turned in another promising outing for the Red Sox. Pivetta is the second pitcher for the Sox to go seven innings this year — Nate Eovaldi has done it twice.

Pivetta’s velocity still is a couple of ticks down this season, averaging around 93.2 miles per hour this season. Friday’s velocity was around the same. He had just four strikeouts but made pitches when he needed to. In the bottom of the sixth inning, for instance, with a runner on third Pivetta struck out Corey Seager following a 11-pitch at-bat to end the inning.

▪ Kiké Hernández squared up three balls Wednesday in the series finale against the Braves, and he negotiated two walks against Dunning. The second walk was a crucial one, which led to the Sox scoring the first run of the game in the third inning. Hernández advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Rafael Devers poked a single through the shortstop hole, scoring Hernández. It was the first time all season that Hernández registered more than one walk in a game this season.

▪ The Sox registered three hits in a row off Dunning in the sixth, the final one an Alex Verdugo double that made it 2-0. A sac fly by Trevor Story and RBI double by Franchy Cordero made it 4-0.

▪ Alex Verdugo left the game in the top of the seventh with a right foot contusion. He was replaced by Bobby Dalbec, who entered to play first base. Cordero shifted to left field. Verdugo was 1 for 3 with a double.

