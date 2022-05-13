Patient approach helps Triton softball line up key Cape Ann League win over North Reading

Sophomore Kyla Story followed the script, roping a go-ahead, two-run double, triggering a four-run outburst propel the Vikings to a 6-4 Cape Ann League win.

”We told the kids to just wait for their pitch, lean in on the plate and attack the ball,” Noyes said.

Alan Noyes had simple instructions for his Triton softball team after North Reading rallied to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning Friday afternoon.

“We’re lucky enough to have an offensive attack that can range from the one hitter to the nine hitter,” said Noyes, whose team moved into first place in the CAL Kinney Division.

Sophomores Mallory Johnson and Izzie Oldoni each collected an RBI in the fifth and freshman Emma Penniman earned the complete game victory for Triton (11-4).

The Vikings feature one senior and seven underclassmen in their starting lineup, forcing the younger players to become accustomed to stepping up in important late-season games.

”I think the experience has made the kids grow up and last spring it was the right decision to opt in to the tournament,” said Noyes, who led Triton to the second round of the Division 2 North bracket in 2021.

“They don’t know they’re young or what they’re expected to do,” Noyes said, “they’re unfazed and they just go and do it.”

Andover 22, Lawrence 4 — Senior captain Morgan Shirley drove in seven runs, batting 4 for 4 on the day and belting a homer and a triple for the Golden Warriors (8-6) in the Merrimack Valley triumph.

Cardinal Spellman 17, Fontbonne 1 — Junior Ava Loud tossed a two-hitter, fanning nine for the Cardinals (8-8) in the nonleague win. Senior Emma Barnes had two hits and four RBIs, including a three-run homer, and senior Caseley Dimestico had three hits.

Case 8, Bourne 1 — Brooke Orton (three hits), Olivia Silva (two hits), Megan Smith (two hits) and Abby Sirois (two hits) all produced offensively for the Cardinals (11-4) in South Coast Conference action. Hailey Berube belted a home run and combined with Emera Marcello to strike out 10 and allow only three hits.

Dighton-Rehoboth 13, Old Rochester 1 — Lucy Latour (3 hits, 2 RBIs, 3 runs), Corrine Braga (2 hits, home run, 2 RBIs), and Maddie Kelley (2 hits, 2 RBIs) sparked the Falcons offense in the South Coast Conference win. Morgan Corey belted a grand slam and Kylie Hilier earned the win in the circle for D-R.

Greater New Bedford 3, Somerset Berkley 1 — Lena Tsonis belted a home run and drove in two runs, and Madison Medeiros collected two hits for the No. 9 Bears (17-0) in the South Coast Conference win. Medeiros struck out four and surrendered four hits in the circle, and Kylee Caetano had a hit in the victory.

Hanover 16, North Quincy 3 — Sophomores Kaelyn Chase (3 hits, 3 runs, 2 RBIs) Kate Baldinelli (2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) and freshman Abby Hanna (3 hits, 3 runs, 5 RBIs) produced at the plate for the Hawks (10-4) in the Patriot League win. Erin Condon collected two hits and Noey Giardina had three hits and scored four runs for Hanover. Abby Smith earned the win, surrendering four hits and striking out 10.

Lowell 2, Billerica 1 — Katrina Russell ripped a walkoff two-run single to complete the seventh inning comeback for the No. 12 Red Raiders (10-4). Giana LaCedra struck out 14 and only allowed two hits for Lowell in the Merrimack Valley Conference thriller.

Marshfield 18, Duxbury 9 — Jess Morrison blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in eight runs for the Rams (9-7) in Patriot League action.

Methuen 5, Central Catholic 2 — Sophomore Ilene Rickard got the win with an eight-strikeout complete game for the Rangers (9-4) in the Merrimack Valley matchup. Senior captain Makenna Donovan drove in the first run with a triple, as five players recorded RBIs for Methuen.

Middleborough 18, Durfee 3 — Junior Eva Jenness surrendered only three hits and struck out eight for the Sachems (11-3) in the nonleague win. Rina Chane (3 hits, 4 RBIs), Haley Puzzo (3 hits, 2 runs) and Alex Welch (2 hits, 3 RBIs) contributed offensively for Middleborough.

Milton 9, Canton 0 — Shawna Steuterman went 4 for 4, adding two RBIs for the Wildcats (8-4) in the nonleague win.

Natick 8, Millis 3 — Mia Hansen surrendered three hits while striking out 11 in a complete game performance, and Kate Killam tallied three hits and scored two runs for the Redhawks (6-5). Olivia Schultz collected three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for Natick in the nonleague win.

Needham 13, Dedham 6 — Amanda Ferriera struck out seven and Jamie Chmielewski drove in four runs for the Rockets (8-5) in the nonleague win.

Newton South 5, Acton-Boxborough 1 — Junior Maddie Wong twirled a complete game, striking out 10 for the Dual County League win. Senior Sydney Forristall broke the game open with a three-run double for the Lions (7-6).

Plymouth North 15, Whitman-Hanson 3 — Bella Piekarski and Kylee Carafoli each collected three hits for the No. 16 Eagles (12-1) in Patriot League action.

Walpole 12, Abington 0 — Freshman Sharlotte Stazinski tossed five hitless innings for the No. 18 Timberwolves (12-1) in the nonleague victory.

