Phil Mickelson decides to withdraw from next week’s PGA Championship, extend hiatus

Ukrainian amateur Lev Grinberg became the second youngest player to make a cut on the European tour at the Soudal Open in Antwerp, Belgium. At 14 years, 6 months, Grinberg added a second-round 2-under-par 69 to his opening 70 in his tour debut on his home course. He cleared the cut line at 3 under by two strokes. German Matti Schmid , playing Rinkven International for the first time, produced the lowest round of the day, making eight birdies en route to a 7-under-par 64 that lifted him to 8 under overall. He shares the halfway lead with English duo Dale Whitnell (69) and Sam Horsfield (69).

Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from next week’s PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed. Mickelson made history in the PGA last year when he won at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors. He has not played since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International and has been out of public view. Mickelson met the deadline to sign up for the PGA Championship on April 25, though his manager said Mickelson was unsure about playing but wanted to keep his options open. Mickelson is only the third PGA champion not to defend his title in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed in 2008 while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and Ben Hogan couldn’t play in 1949 while recovering from his car getting struck by a bus.

NFL

Girlfriend wants Jerry Jeudy’s case dismissed

The girlfriend of Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy asked a judge to dismiss a misdemeanor case against him stemming from a dispute between them. The woman, who has a one-month-old child with Jeudy, told Judge Chantel Contiguglia that she did not feel threatened during the incident, The Denver Post reported. Jeudy, 23, was arrested Thursday at the couple’s suburban Denver home after his girlfriend reported that he had locked some of her belongings and items for the baby in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, and had to spend the night in jail until he could appear before a judge because of the enhancer. Jeudy was released and allowed to travel. He is scheduled to appear in court May 31.

Vrabel, Willis have no problem with Tannehill

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis says his new teammate Ryan Tannehill is a good dude, and Titans coach Mike Vrabel dismissed any lingering issue over his veteran pointing out that he is the Titans’ starting quarterback, not a mentor or a coach. Tannehill upset people May 3 when he said he didn’t think it was his job to mentor Willis, the team’s third-round draft pick. “I thought Ryan handled that very well,” Vrabel said. “I thought he was genuine. I thought he is authentic. And I know Ryan is a great teammate. Everybody here knows he’s a great teammate. And that is not his job.” Tannehill is coming off a season in which he had his most interceptions since his second season in the league, capped by three in a playoff loss to Cincinnati. He also has the NFL’s highest salary cap number … Free agent receiver Jarvis Landry is joining the Saints. The five-time Pro Bowler confirmed the move on Twitter. Landry spent his first four pro seasons with Miami before joining Cleveland. He missed time in 2021 with a knee injury and finished with career lows in receptions (52), yards (570), and touchdown catches (2).

HOCKEY

United States men open worlds with win

The United States men’s hockey team jumped to a commanding 3-0 lead over Latvia after the opening period and cruised to a 4-1 victory in their Group B opener at the world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland. Seth Jones had a power-play goal and added an assist on a shorthanded goal, and Riley Barber, Thomas Bordeleau, and Sam Lafferty each scored. Strauss Mann (Greenwich, Conn.) made 24 saves. In Group A at Helsinki, Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and led defending champion Canada to a 5-3 victory over Germany in their opening game. Cole Sillinger, Kent Johnson, and Noah Gregor also scored for Canada. Moritz Seider had a goal and two assists for Germany.

WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Russia detention extended

WNBA star Brittney Griner had her pre-trial detention in Russia extended by one month, her lawyer said. Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he thinks the relatively short extension indicated that Griner’s case would go to trial soon. The 31-year-old American has been in custody for nearly three months. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the Mercury, was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum of 10 years in prison.

MISCELLANY

No. 1 Iga Swiatek rolls on in Rome

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 26 matches and reached the Italian Open semifinals after beating former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 7-6 (7-2), 6-0, in Rome. Swiatek produced 27 winners to Andreescu’s 12 and converted all six of her break points. Swiatek will play Aryna Sabalenka, who beat American Amanda Anisimova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Ons Jabeur beat fourth seed Maria Sakkari, 1-6, 7-5, 6-1, for her 10th straight win. On the men’s side, fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas served 10 aces to defeat Jannik Sinner, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. In the semifinals, Tsitsipas will face second seed Alexander Zverev, a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Cristian Garin … Dutch cyclist Koen Bouwman won the seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia by two seconds and Spain’s Juan Pedro López kept the leader’s pink jersey after the 122-mile route from Diamante to Potenza, Italy. López has a 38-second lead over German Lennard Kämna … Will Power claimed the top starting spot for Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix. His fast lap of 1 minute, 9.7664 seconds on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course edged out defending series champ and points leader Alex Palou (1:09.8090) … Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan retired. One of the best British boxers of his era, the 35-year-old Khan had a 34-6 record and won a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. His last fight was a one-sided loss in February to longtime rival Kell Brook, who announced his retirement last week.

