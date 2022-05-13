Texas road trip is a homecoming for Trevor Story

“It’s always special for me,” Story said Friday before the start of the three-game set with the Rangers. “Especially with my son now. I get to be at home with him and be in our house and my wife and just see the family and everybody that we grew up with. So those are always good things and we certainly enjoy that time. Home is home.”

Story grew up in Irving, just outside of Dallas. His family still lives in the area. His wife, Mallie , along with their newborn son are here, too. Story, for the first time this season, got to be in the comfort of his own home despite playing for the Red Sox.

ARLINGTON, Texas — There’s no place like home for Trevor Story , but with the Red Sox is where he’s supposed to be.

Advertisement

There was a possibility that Story could have signed with his hometown Rangers when he was a free agent last offseason, but despite the ties to the area, Story ultimately wanted to be with the Red Sox.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“I think just kind of given the landscape of, you know, being here, and growing up here, everyone kind of thought it was a possibility,” Story said. “But things worked out how they did and I believe that’s for a reason. And yeah, I’m happy where I’m at.”

Story is an avid Dallas Mavericks fan. In fact, he rented out a suite Thursday night for the Mavericks’ Game 6 matchup with the Phoenix Suns, a contest Dallas won in convincing fashion, 113-86, to force a Game 7. Story brought along roughly 18 of his teammates.

“Trevor took care of that,” said manager Alex Cora, who was also at the game. “The coaches. It was fun. It was good to go there and watch other athletes compete. It was a fun atmosphere.”

Advertisement

Story also has had his share of fun at the Rangers’ newly-constructed Globe Life Field. He had four home runs here last season in six games. Story hit his first homer for the Sox in Wednesday’s against the Braves and said he’s finally beginning to feel like himself at the plate.

“It would be nice to build on that,” Story said. “I feel good about where I’m at.”

Hill returns, will start Saturday

Rich Hill said he will start Saturday evening’s game against the Rangers, his first since was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on May 6. He was symptomatic but said he’s now recovered.

“I had a good bullpen a couple days ago,” Hill said. “I just threw some off the mound today. I felt good, so I’ll be ready to go [Saturday].”

Hill’s last start came May 5 against the Angels. The lefthander went five strong innings without allowing a run and striking out six.

Hill was cleared a couple of days ago, he said, and was able to do some form of workouts.

“I was able to do a total body [workout] and get in there and do some shoulder exercises,” Hill said. “All that stuff kind of checked out.”

Bullpen game looms

The Sox haven’t made anything official yet, but Sunday will most likely be a bullpen game. Tanner Houck will be available out of the bullpen Friday too. Garrett Whitlock will be pushed back a day and will start Monday at Fenway Park against the Astros . . . Former Red Sox pitcher and three-time World Series champion John Lackey was on the field during batting practice before the game. Lackey embraced many of the former Sox players, including Xander Bogaerts, who was a rookie teammate of Lackey’s when the Sox won the 2013 World Series. Lackey lives down the street from Clay Buchholz in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.