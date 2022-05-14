Bicyclist likely lost control, crashed instead of reported hit-and-run, Hanson police say

Officers responded at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday to a report of a hit-and-run involving a male bicyclist, who received serious injuries and was flown to a Burlington trauma center, the statement said.

The bicyclist remains in the hospital , Hanson police said in a statement Saturday.

A person riding an electric bicycle in Hanson was likely injured Thursday evening after losing control and crashing rather than due to a hit-and-run, police said Saturday.

Police asked local residents to provide any footage from home security or other sources that may have captured the crash.

Police said they received “limited” footage at the time of the incident which “showed a small white crossover SUV striking a mailbox and child’s playset on the side of the road.”

The driver of the SUV went to the Hanson Police Station early Friday morning after seeing their car on the local news and was cooperative, police said.

An interview with the driver and an examination of the car showed that the SUV wasn’t involved with the bicyclist crash and it only had damage that was consistent with hitting the mailbox, the statement said.

Other footage police later received showed that the mailbox hit-and-run happened between 10 and 13 minutes before the cyclist was injured, police said.

The cyclist was also shown on the video passing that mailbox area after the SUV left and a neighbor removed the debris from the road, police said. Dashcam footage shows the cyclist going past the area about 10 minutes after the SUV hit the mailbox.

“Law enforcement’s job is to seek the truth in all instances,” Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch said. “In this case it is an important reminder that it is just as important to clear the innocent as it is to charge the guilty.”

The electric bicycle is capable of going up to 30 miles per hour. Police said the bicycle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash, and that it appears the cyclist may have lost control before crashing, the statement said.

The SUV driver, whose name was not being released, will be summoned to Plymouth District Court at a later date on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by Hanson police, and anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to call them at 781-293-4625, the statement said.

