Bird sightings

Berkshire County: An Arctic tern and 15 marsh wrens at Richmond Pond in Richmond, a Brewster’s warbler on Lower Valley Road in Washington, a golden-winged warbler near Woods Pond in Lenox, and 10 red crossbills in Washington.

Bristol County: Five Arctic terns at Gooseberry Neck, a late Iceland gull at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth, and an “Audubon’s” yellow-rumped warbler on the Phoenix Rail Trail in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: A yellow-crowned night-heron at Fort Hill in Eastham and a sandhill crane on Bridge Road in Eastham, a late snowy owl at Jeremy Point in Wellfleet, a calling chuck-will’s-widow on Elain Avenue in North Falmouth, and a prothonotary warbler in Forestdale.

Essex County: A king eider, eight roseate terns, and a late snowy owl at Plum Island, a Northern goshawk at Crooked Pond in Boxford, eight harlequin ducks in Rockport, a Brewster’s warbler at the North Shore Community Gardens in Middleton, and summer tanagers at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Salem and Ipswich River Sanctuary in Topsfield.

Franklin County: A cattle egret on River Road in Deerfield and two ring-necked ducks in New Salem.

Hampden County: Red-headed woodpeckers at Laughing Brook Sanctuary and on Laflamme Road in Holland, and a summer tanager in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: Two sandhill cranes in Worthington and two at Hadley Cove in Hadley, two common gallinules at Fitzgerald Lake in Northampton, 18 Arctic Terns on the Quabbin Reservoir at Gate 5 in Belchertown, a “Brewster’s” warbler at the Sweet Alice Conservation Area in Amherst, and two common nighthawks and a yellow-breasted chat in Hadley.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two lingering harlequin ducks at Squibnocket and 24 black skimmers at Eel Pond in Edgartown.

Middlesex County: A least bittern at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, three Arctic terns at Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield, a yellow-throated warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, and a hooded warbler near the Middlesex School in Concord.

Nantucket: Summer tanagers at Brush Hill Farm and Bartlett’s Farm.

Norfolk County: Twelve black vultures at the Norfolk Airport and three Arctic terns at Lake Massapoag in Sharon.

Plymouth County: A red-necked grebe at Manomet, more than a dozen Arctic terns in Lakeville, 10 least terns at Musquashicut Pond in North Scituate, and an American golden-plover at Duxbury Beach.