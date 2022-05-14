fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bird sightings

By Maysoon Khan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 14, 2022, 1 hour ago
Harlequin ducks are a welcome sight in the spring.GLOBE STAFF FILE PHOTO

Recent bird sightings as reported to Mass Audubon:

As warmer weather approaches, so does the potential for a major migrant bird wave. Already, a variety of spring migrant birds are passing through Massachusetts, including snowy owls, several black vultures, a number of weather-displaced Arctic terns, a yellow-throated warbler, a late Iceland gull, and several summer tanagers.

  • Berkshire County: An Arctic tern and 15 marsh wrens at Richmond Pond in Richmond, a Brewster’s warbler on Lower Valley Road in Washington, a golden-winged warbler near Woods Pond in Lenox, and 10 red crossbills in Washington.
  • Bristol County: Five Arctic terns at Gooseberry Neck, a late Iceland gull at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth, and an “Audubon’s” yellow-rumped warbler on the Phoenix Rail Trail in Fairhaven.
  • Cape Cod: A yellow-crowned night-heron at Fort Hill in Eastham and a sandhill crane on Bridge Road in Eastham, a late snowy owl at Jeremy Point in Wellfleet, a calling chuck-will’s-widow on Elain Avenue in North Falmouth, and a prothonotary warbler in Forestdale.
  • Essex County: A king eider, eight roseate terns, and a late snowy owl at Plum Island, a Northern goshawk at Crooked Pond in Boxford, eight harlequin ducks in Rockport, a Brewster’s warbler at the North Shore Community Gardens in Middleton, and summer tanagers at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Salem and Ipswich River Sanctuary in Topsfield.
  • Franklin County: A cattle egret on River Road in Deerfield and two ring-necked ducks in New Salem.
  • Hampden County: Red-headed woodpeckers at Laughing Brook Sanctuary and on Laflamme Road in Holland, and a summer tanager in Longmeadow.
  • Hampshire County: Two sandhill cranes in Worthington and two at Hadley Cove in Hadley, two common gallinules at Fitzgerald Lake in Northampton, 18 Arctic Terns on the Quabbin Reservoir at Gate 5 in Belchertown, a “Brewster’s” warbler at the Sweet Alice Conservation Area in Amherst, and two common nighthawks and a yellow-breasted chat in Hadley.
  • Martha’s Vineyard: Two lingering harlequin ducks at Squibnocket and 24 black skimmers at Eel Pond in Edgartown.
  • Middlesex County: A least bittern at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, three Arctic terns at Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield, a yellow-throated warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, and a hooded warbler near the Middlesex School in Concord.
  • Nantucket: Summer tanagers at Brush Hill Farm and Bartlett’s Farm.
  • Norfolk County: Twelve black vultures at the Norfolk Airport and three Arctic terns at Lake Massapoag in Sharon.
  • Plymouth County: A red-necked grebe at Manomet, more than a dozen Arctic terns in Lakeville, 10 least terns at Musquashicut Pond in North Scituate, and an American golden-plover at Duxbury Beach.
  • Suffolk County: Two lingering ring-necked ducks and seven common mergansers at Chestnut Hill Reservoir in Chestnut Hill, a yellow-bellied sapsucker and a yellow-throated warbler at Franklin Park, and a pileated woodpecker and a yellow-throated vireo at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.

