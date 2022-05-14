Connecticut authorities probing fatal shooting of black bear

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife authorities in Connecticut are investigating the recent fatal shooting of a female black bear that left two cubs orphaned.

The shooting occurred Thursday in Newtown. In posts on social media, local residents have identified the bear as a familiar face in town known as “Bobbi.” They've launched two Facebook pages in its honor.

The State Environmental Conservation Police are investigating the shooting but hadn’t released details. The two cubs, who are still in the area, were being monitored, the Hartford Courant reported.