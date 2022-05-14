Five people, most of them juveniles, arrested for large fight at Revere Beach,

Five people, most of them juveniles, were arrested after a series of fights broke out Saturday evening near the bandstand at Revere Beach, State Police said.
One juvenile suffered potentially serious injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, State Police said.
The fights broke out at about 5 p.m. and several hundred people gathered around the area, State Police said on Twitter.
Authorities also used crowd control measures to gain control of the beach, State Police said. Those arrested face charges ranging from assault, to disorderly conduct, to a violation of a harassment prevention order, State Police said.
State Police tweeted a statement condemning the unruly behavior that disturbed a warm night at the beach.
“We welcome anyone to the Beach who obeys the law and respects the rights and safety of those around them,” the tweet said. “If anyone comes down to cause trouble, however, we will take enforcement action. Bottom line: Have fun, respect others, and obey the law.”
