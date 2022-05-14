Man killed in NH police shooting

New Hampshire prosecutors are investigating a police shooting that left a man dead in New Boston, Attorney General John Formella’s office said in a statement Saturday.
The shooting occurred “during the overnight hours” on Friday, the statement said. No further details were released about the shooting or what led up to the incident.
No police officers were injured, and there is no threat to the public, the attorney general’s office said.
New Boston is a town about 15 miles west of Manchester.
A spokesman for Formella’s office said Saturday that no further update is expected until after an autopsy is performed.
Advertisement
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.