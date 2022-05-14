fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man killed in NH police shooting

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated May 14, 2022, 9 minutes ago

New Hampshire prosecutors are investigating a police shooting that left a man dead in New Boston, Attorney General John Formella’s office said in a statement Saturday.

The shooting occurred “during the overnight hours” on Friday, the statement said. No further details were released about the shooting or what led up to the incident.

No police officers were injured, and there is no threat to the public, the attorney general’s office said.

New Boston is a town about 15 miles west of Manchester.

A spokesman for Formella’s office said Saturday that no further update is expected until after an autopsy is performed.

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video