Man shot, killed by Boston police after stabbing officer early Saturday morning

When they arrived, officers encountered a man who was in his late 40s brandishing a knife, Long said.

Boston officers responded to a report of a person screaming in the area of 22 Glendale St. around 2:40 a.m., Superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long told reporters at a press conference held at the scene a few hours later.

A man in his 40s was shot and killed in Dorchester by a Boston police officer early Saturday morning after he stabbed another officer in the upper torso, according to investigators.

“During this encounter, the male suspect stabbed one of the responding officers in the upper torso,” Long said. “Another officer who was on scene discharged his weapon towards the suspect, striking the suspect.”

Long said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two officers were taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The investigation is being led by the Suffolk district attorney’s office, which provided a recording of the press conference.

Long, who spoke to reporters around 5 a.m., said witnesses were being interviewed and the scene was still being processed as part of a “very active” investigation.

“This is a reminder of the dangers officers face everyday, and how quickly events can unfold when officers respond to a call,” Long said.

